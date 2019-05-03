Measures in place to face Fani in rural Odisha

By Express News Service

Administrations of districts that are on alert for cyclone Fani have put all measures in place to meet any exigency. Revenue Divisional Commissioner, Central Range, Anil Kumar Samal, who has been deployed in Jajpur to supervise relief, rehabilitation and restoration works, on Thursday reviewed the district administration’s preparedness to combat the extreme severe cyclonic storm which is likely to affect the district.

Samal said the district administration has intensified its efforts to deal with the situation. While evacuation of people has already started, the administration has set a target to evacuate 30,000 people to safe places.

Arrangements have already been made for free kitchen, safe drinking water, lighting, health and sanitation facilities at the cyclone shelters,” Samal said, adding that the administration’s emphasis is on zero casualty and 100 per cent evacuation. Two teams of NDRF, one team of ODRAF and six fire service units have been dispatched to areas on a priority basis. JCBs and excavators have been deployed in several places across the district to clear roads after the cyclone hits the district.

Eye on Indravati right canal

The Kalahandi administration has asked executive engineer of Indravati project’s right canal to remain alert as a major portion of the structure is prone to breaches following heavy rain. The right canal is 85.3 km long and there are 45 vulnerable points that can be affected by Fani-induced rain. The project officials have kept 5,000 sand filled gunny bags ready to prevent breaches in the right canal.

Kalahandi Collector Harsad Parag Gavali has directed the Civil Supply department officials to provide dry food to people who will be affected by the cyclone. With the summer paddy crop to ripen in a fortnight, the Deputy Director of Agriculture has asked village level workers to sensitise farmers on taking care of the standing crops.

In Koraput district, roads and markets wore a deserted look with people preferring to remain indoors fearing Fani. The day temperature, however, hovered at 38 degree C on the day.While Government offices and banks recorded thin attendance, traders have downed their shutters. The district administration reviewed the scenario on Thursday and asked the officials concerned to remain alert. People of Narayanpatana, Bandhugaon and Kotpad blocks have been asked to remain calm but alert. Moderate rainfall is expected in the next 48 hours.

140 cyclone shelters readied in Balasore

The district administration of Balasore has taken all measures to ensure rescue and relief operations in wake of Fani. In a preparatory meeting on Thursday, line departments were asked to open cyclone shelters, stock dry food and medicines.Balasore Collector Ramesh Chandra Rout said 140 cyclone shelters have been opened in 63 low lying villages in Bhograi, Baliapal, Balasore, Bahanaga and Remuna blocks. He added that there are at least 1,48,756 people residing in these 63 villages. Officials have been asked to evacuate people of 27 panchayats.Bhadrak Collector Gyanaranjan Das on Wednesday asked officials of Basudevpur and Chandbali blocks to evacuate people from low lying areas and villages lying close to the sea like Dhamra, Chadumani and Kastia. been stocked.

Two units of ODRAF, as many NDRF teams and eight RAF teams have been deployed in the district for relief and rescue operations.

Drainage channels cleaned

Sundargarh Collector and Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC) Commissioner Rashmita Panda on Thursday convened a meeting with administrative and RMC authorities and asked them to remain alert.

Cleaning of natural drains was being done for evacuation of rainwater, the officials informed.

The Collector said if necessary, the fire service wing would be pressed into service for pumping out rainwater from Old Taxi Stand locality of Rourkela city. Amid apprehension of gusty wind, owners of houses and shops having temporary sheds were instructed to remove tin and asbestos sheets.

Panda also informed the house that under the supervision of Sundargarh Chief District Medical and Public Health Officer Dilip Sarangi, efforts were underway for shifting of expectant mothers from inaccessible pockets of Bonai sub-division to the Maa Gruha (maternity waiting centre) centres.

Flag replaced

The Nilachakra Bana (flag) atop the Jagannath temple in Puri snapped due to strong wind on Thursday. The temple administration replaced it with another flag soon. On the other hand, the ASI has kept water pumps ready to drain out flood water from the Sun temple in Konark.

Rains spread panic

Fani has triggered rain along with wind in Talcher and Angul areas since Thursday morning, triggering panic among locals. Angul has been listed in the red zone by MET department. Meanwhile, the district administration geared up emergency services to ensure safety of people.