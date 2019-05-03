Port operations suspended in Paradip Port of Odisha before cyclone

By Express News Service

PARADIP: All cargo operations at Paradip Port was suspended till further notice on Thursday in view of the impending extremely severe cyclone Fani. All vessels engaged in cargo operation in the port harbour and berths have been vacated. Similarly, entry into the operational areas of the port, including the harbours, have been restricted.

Giving details of the precautionary and safety measures undertaken by Paradip Port Trust (PPT) to face Fani, PPT chairman Rinkesh Ray said all cargo handling operations and vessel movement have been cancelled from Thursday. All vessels have been ordered to leave the port. The vessels due to arrive at the port have also been asked to stay away. “We have vacated 14 berths and the anchorage for the safety of port employees,” he said.This apart, movement of trucks and rail to and from the port too have been suspended. The cranes have been lowered and fastened.

The port has a total of 20 berths comprising 14 cargo, two oil tankers and three crude oil tanker and a single point multi-purpose berth. As many as 25 ships, including 17 vessels, are docked in the berths as well as at the anchorage.

Meanwhile, heavy rain has started to lash Paradip and the wind speed is also picking up. Subba Rao, a fisherman of Sandhkuda, said, “We are keeping a close watch on the situation. If the wind persists, we will move to the cyclone shelter. Boats, which had ventured into deep sea for fishing, have returned after getting warning from the IMD.”

Fishermen communities, who reside along the shore, are panicked over ingress of tidal waves. Sources said they have decided to move to safer places in the night.

While PPT has opened a control room to monitor the situation, cyclone centres have started housing people living in low-lying and vulnerable areas. Each centre has been stocked with adequate food, drinking water, medicines and other relief materials. The marine department has been put on alert to meet any emergencies. Employees have been barred from taking leave.