Ailing Koraput MCH cries for attention 

Bidyadhar Choudhury By

Express News Service

KORAPUT: Even after one and a half years of inauguration of Saheed Laxman Nayak Medical College and Hospital (SLNMCH) here, the State Government has failed to streamline the functioning of healthcare institute. While several departments are yet to be made operational, shifting of District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) from the SLNMCH to Jeypore has paralysed the healthcare services. Departments like radiology, orthopaedic and oncology have failed to render services due to lack of required equipment and operators. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had inaugurated the MCH in October, 2017.

Sources said Associate Professor Kalyani Parida was posted as HoD of Radiology but she is on leave for the last two months. Though another Assistant Professor joined recently, he left for Bhubaneswar a day after his joining. Similarly, the new ultrasound machine installed at the department is yet to be certified by the HoD for its operation.

Another ultrasound machine meant for gynaecology department has not yet been installed. As a result, patients and pregnant women are being deprived of services and visiting neighbouring Andhra Pradesh. In the absence of a radiologist, patients are being served with X-ray films only.

Similarly, the endoscopy machine. which was shifted from old DHH to the MCH, is lying defunct since 2015.

A lone doctor was managing the affairs of Oncology department. However, the doctor was transferred to Jeypore DHH and a nurse is now managing the oncology unit. Similarly, Associate Professor and Assistant Professor posts are lying vacant in Orthopedic department since the MCH was started operation.At present, the department is functioning with a professor and two senior doctors who are reportedly facing difficulties due to non-availability of surgery equioment. While a number of outdoor patients has increased from 200 to 900 daily, lack of doctors has affected the service.

Similarly, separation of power between DHH and MCH is still pending. While the financial power and infrastructure support are under the control of the Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO), the MCH Superintendent failed to take decisions over several issues independently. The dual administration over the MCH has become a barrier for ensuing better healthcare services, sources added.

While MCH has a norm to keep 570 varieties of medicines, the Government is yet to vest the indenting power to the Superintendent. Since MCH has no authorisation for indenting of drugs, it is depending upon the CDMO for the decision.

Dean of MCH and Principal Dr K C Biswal said the new medical colleges, which came up at Balangir, Baripada and Balasore a year back, are functioning smoothly as the DHH and MCH are operating jointly. But in Koraput, the State Government separated the DHH from the MCH. At least six to seven years more are required to streamline the MCH, he added.