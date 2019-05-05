Home States Odisha

Ailing Koraput MCH cries for attention 

Radiology, orthopaedic and oncology depts failed to render services due to lack of equipment

Published: 05th May 2019 07:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2019 07:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Bidyadhar Choudhury
Express News Service

KORAPUT:  Even after one and a half years of inauguration of Saheed Laxman Nayak Medical College and Hospital (SLNMCH) here, the State Government has failed to streamline the functioning of healthcare institute. While several departments are yet to be made operational, shifting of District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) from the SLNMCH to Jeypore has paralysed the healthcare services. Departments like radiology, orthopaedic and oncology have failed to render services due to lack of required equipment and operators. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had inaugurated the MCH in October, 2017.

Sources said Associate Professor Kalyani Parida was posted as HoD of Radiology but she is on leave for the last two months. Though another Assistant Professor joined recently, he left for Bhubaneswar a day after his joining. Similarly, the new ultrasound machine installed at the department is yet to be certified by the HoD for its operation.

Another ultrasound machine meant for gynaecology department has not yet been installed. As a result, patients and pregnant women are being deprived of services and visiting neighbouring Andhra Pradesh. In the absence of a radiologist, patients are being served with X-ray films only.
Similarly, the endoscopy machine. which was shifted from old DHH to the MCH, is lying defunct since 2015.

A lone doctor was managing the affairs of Oncology department. However, the doctor was transferred to Jeypore DHH and a nurse is now managing the oncology unit. Similarly, Associate Professor and Assistant Professor posts are lying vacant in Orthopedic department since the MCH was started operation.At present, the department is functioning with a professor and two senior doctors who are reportedly facing difficulties due to non-availability of surgery equioment. While a number of outdoor patients has increased from 200 to 900 daily, lack of doctors has affected the service.

Similarly, separation of power between DHH and MCH is still pending. While the financial power and infrastructure support are under the control of the Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO), the MCH Superintendent failed to take decisions over several issues independently. The dual administration over the MCH has become a barrier for ensuing better healthcare services, sources added.

While MCH has a norm to keep 570 varieties of medicines, the Government is yet to vest the indenting power to the Superintendent. Since MCH has no authorisation for indenting of drugs, it is depending upon the CDMO for the decision.

Dean of MCH and Principal Dr K C Biswal said the new medical colleges, which  came up at Balangir, Baripada and Balasore a year back, are functioning smoothly as the DHH and MCH are operating jointly. But in Koraput, the State Government separated the DHH from the MCH. At least six to seven years more are required to streamline the MCH, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
SLNMCH Odisha Government

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protest at Bangalore-Chennai Highway after death of 40-yr old
A bus stand damaged at Malatipatapur in Odisha following Cyclone Fani (Photo | Biswanath Swain/EPS)
Cyclone Fani: Relief operations still on the go in Odisha
Gallery
NEET UG exam is a national-level entrance exam which is conducted for admission into undergraduate medical and dental courses which are offered at medical and dental institutes approved by the Medical Council of India. (Photo | EPS)
No dupattas, no sacred threads: Intensive frisking takes centre stage yet again during NEET exam
Though Afghanistan participated in the 2015 World Cup as an associate nation, this will be the first time it will feature in a tournament as a full member. (Photos | Agencies)
Edition's surprise package or just paper tigers? Afghanistan announce squad for ICC World Cup 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp