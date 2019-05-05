CGST nabs Odisha trader for Rs 62 crore-worth forgery

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Central GST (CGST) sleuths arrested a Rourkela-based businessman in a case of fraud on Friday. The accused, Manas Chandra Baral (47) of Civil Township area, was arrested by Intelligence wing of the Central GST for alleged involvement in forgery to the tune of a whopping Rs 62 crore.

According to CGST Senior Intelligence Officer Gopal Charan Bahubalendra, Baral had opened a business firm AS Profile and another firm Balaji Traders in the name of his wife. Using these firms, he had issued multiple fake invoices in which, according to CGST sources, about Rs 26 crore was involved.

Baral had simultaneously issued and received fakeinvoices to avail ITC (Input Tax Credit) of Rs 36 crore from the government, causing heavy loss to the exchequer. The fraud was to the tune of staggering Rs 62 crore.Bahubalendra said Baral was involved in the forgery for a long time. He was arrested in a case of non-bailable cognisable offence and sent to jail custody.