Debrigarh Jungle Safari opens for tourists

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The Forest department on Wednesday launched Jungle Safari in Debrigarh Wildlife Sanctuary to attract more tourists to the sanctuary. Two camper vehicles have been engaged in the wildlife sanctuary for the service. Located at a distance of 40 km from the city, the sanctuary is spread over 362 sq km in Bargarh and Sambalpur districts. While the hills end near Hirakud dam in Sambalpur district on the one side, the other side of the hill range is connected with Gomarda Wildlife Sanctuary in Raigarh district of Chhattisgarh.

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Hirakud Wildlife Division Sanath Kumar N said two camper vehicles with carrying capacity of eight persons each are available for the jungle safari. The coal major, Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL), has provided the two vehicles under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). The cost of the two vehicles is `18.39 lakh, he said.

The forest official further said the jungle safari is being managed by Dhodrokusum Eco Development Committee (EDC). The department will provide driver besides a guide in each vehicle. The vehicles will take the tourists to at least 15 km inside the sanctuary for viewing of the wild animals and `2,000 will be charged for each trip in the vehicles, he said.

The department has also planned to procure four more vehicles with carrying capacity of 12 persons each before September this year. They will not allow entry of private vehicles into the sanctuary after four vehicles are procured, he informed. Debrigarh provides a natural habitat to a variety of wildlife in the sanctuary. The sanctuary is home to wild animals like leopard, bison, hyena, spotted deer and sloth bear besides a host of migratory birds.

The tourists can avail the accommodation facility available inside the sanctuary. There are five double-bed cottages and a dormitory besides a two-storey building with eight double-bed rooms inside the sanctuary. The inflow of tourists to the sanctuary is likely to increase with the launching of the jungle safari.