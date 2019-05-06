Naveen Patnaik, Dharmendra Pradhan and Dalai Lama donate for Odisha cyclone victims

Home States Odisha

(From L to R) Naveen patnaik, Dalai Lama and Dharmendra Pradhan

(From L to R) Naveen Patnaik, Dalai Lama and Dharmendra Pradhan (File | Agencies)

By PTI

BHUBANESWAR: Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan have come forward with donations for people affected by cyclone 'Fani', which caused widespread destruction in the state and claimed at least 35 lives. "As a mark of solidarity with the people of Odisha, I am donating Rs 1,000,000 from the Dalai Lama Trust to the efforts to provide relief and rebuilt," a letter written by the Dalai Lama's office to Patnaik, said.m He also hailed the measures taken by the Odisha government in facing the cyclonic storm.

Due to the proactive steps, the human casualties have been minimal, the Dalai Lama said. "At the same time, I would like to express my sadness about the lives that were lost, the devastation of property, and hardship this storm has caused to many people," he said.

ALSO READ| PM Modi reaches Odisha to review post-Cyclone Fani situation

Meanwhile, Patnaik announced he will donate one year's salary to the chief minister's relief fund for the cyclone-hit people. Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also donated his one month's salary. Official sources said the government of Chhattisgarh has donated Rs 11 crore to the chief minister's relief fund, while Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu contributed Rs 10 crore each for the cyclone victims. The Uttarakhand government has donated Rs 5 crore.

