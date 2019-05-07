Cyclone Fani toll climbs to 35, power continues to elude in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The toll in extremely severe cyclone Fani, which pounded Odisha on Friday, climbed to 35 with one more death reported from Kendrapara district. Puri topped the list with 21 deaths while the number of casualties reached three in Kendrapara. Mayurbhanj and Jajpur reported four deaths each while there were three casualties in Cuttack district.

The number of people hit by Fani, the worst since 1999 Super Cyclone, reached 1.4 crore. The cyclone wreaked large-scale devastation in 14 districts - Angul, Balasore, Bhadrak, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Ganjam, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Keonjhar, Khurda, Mayurbhanj, Nayagarh and Puri.

ALSO READ | Cyclone Fani: Srikakulam suffers loss of Rs 62.47 crore

As damage to the power infrastructure has been extensive, arrangements have been made for quick procurement and delivery of steel electricity poles from Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) and State-based agencies for cement ones. The situation report released by the State Government claimed that distribution transformers are being arranged through Odisha-based manufacturers and other minor material from local sources. In case of any additional requirement, sources from neighbouring States would be tapped, it said.

The Energy department has notified 1.5 times of prescribed wage rate for skilled, semi-skilled and unskilled labourers in cyclone restoration work to attract more competent gangs from within and outside the State. Fooding wage of Rs 150 per person per day has also been prescribed by the Energy department.

Official sources said marine drive is being cleared from the Konark side and 19 teams are in action for clearing roads in Puri where the cyclone caused unprecedented devastation. The report claimed that in Puri district, 64 out of 560 affected roads have been cleared. Similarly in Khurda, all roads except 11 have been cleared. All PWD roads in Khurda have been cleared by Monday morning.

ALSO READ | SBI restores operations in most branches in 3 districts of Odisha post-cyclone Fani

Besides, the report claimed that traffic movement has been restored in all PWD roads of the Capital City. Action has already been initiated to clear all uprooted trees on arterial roads. In the Capital, 27 JCBs with full teams have been engaged for restoration work. In Cuttack, action has already been initiated to clear all uprooted trees and 23 JCBs will full teams have been engaged in restoration work.

Electricity has been restored in 90 per cent of Bhadrak municipality, 80 per cent of Bhadrak block, 70 per cent of Bonth, 40 per cent in Bhandaripokhari, 35 per cent in Dhamnagar, 60 per cent in Chandabali , 65 per cent in Tihidi and 65 per cent in Basudevpur block.

All affected 33 KV line, 80 per cent of 11 KV line, 70 per cent of LT lines and 68 per cent of damaged distribution transformers have been restored in Balasore district.