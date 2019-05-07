Home States Odisha

DAV-C’spur student scores 99 per cent

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Many schools in Odisha have registered 100 per cent success in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class X examination, result of which was announced on Monday.

The DAV Public School, Chandrasekharpur registered 100 per cent results with its student Om Prakash Tripathy securing 99 per cent. Two other students, Yasika Sahu and Ramya Singh, secured 98.4 per cent while 89 more students secured 90 pc and above.

City-based SAI International School also secured 100 per cent results. Anuesh Sarangi, son of senior IPS officer Arun Sarangi, has scored 98.4 per cent followed by Abhijit Sahoo (98.2 pc), Priyanka Mishra (98 pc) and Arnav Satpathy (98 pc).

SAI Chairman Bijay Kumar Sahoo said 249 students had appeared for the examination, of which 93.57 per cent secured more than 75 per cent marks.

DAV Public School, Pokhariput registered 100 pc results. Swagatika Nanda with 98.8 pc stood first while Ananya Dash with 98.6 pc stood second and Chirag Nanda secured 98.4 pc to secure third position in the school.

Central Board of Secondary Education

