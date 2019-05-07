Distribution of relief aid begins in Bhubaneshwar post-Cyclone Fani

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government on Monday began distribution of the Chief Minister’s Special Assistance for victims of cyclone Fani.

The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC), which distributed the aid to 128 cyclone-hit people, will provide assistance to affected people in all 67 Wards of the City from Tuesday.

On the first day, the civic body distributed the relief in Wards 15, 22, 23, 24 and 49. BMC officials said the assistance will be distributed to 1,02,296 beneficiaries coming under National Food Security Act (NFSA).

The beneficiaries will get Rs 2,000 as distress assistance and Rs 500 for purchase of polythene sheets.

ALSO READ | Cyclone Fani: Srikakulam suffers loss of Rs 62.47 crore

Eligible beneficiaries will have to produce their ration cards to avail the aid. A BMC official said Ward officers will monitor the distribution of relief assistance. As many as 13 sector officers will also supervise the exercise and report any discrepancy during relief distribution to the Government immediately.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had announced the special assistance for victims of extremely severe cyclonic storm Fani. Apart from the relief aid of Rs 3,500 towards distress assistance and purchase of polythene, the Government will also provide 50 kg rice to the affected NFSA beneficiaries.