Home States Odisha

Distribution of relief aid begins in Bhubaneshwar post-Cyclone Fani

The State Government on Monday began distribution of the Chief Minister’s Special Assistance for victims of cyclone Fani.

Published: 07th May 2019 11:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2019 11:01 AM   |  A+A-

Slum dwellers wait for their turn to receive relief in Bhubaneswar | express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government on Monday began distribution of the Chief Minister’s Special Assistance for victims of cyclone Fani.

The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC), which distributed the aid to 128 cyclone-hit people, will provide assistance to affected people in all 67 Wards of the City from Tuesday.

On the first day, the civic body distributed the relief in Wards 15, 22, 23, 24 and 49. BMC officials said the assistance will be distributed to 1,02,296 beneficiaries coming under National Food Security Act (NFSA).
The beneficiaries will get Rs 2,000 as distress assistance and Rs 500 for purchase of polythene sheets.

ALSO READ | Cyclone Fani: Srikakulam suffers loss of Rs 62.47 crore

Eligible beneficiaries will have to produce their ration cards to avail the aid. A BMC official said Ward officers will monitor the distribution of relief assistance. As many as 13 sector officers will also supervise the exercise and report any discrepancy during relief distribution to the Government immediately.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had announced the special assistance for victims of extremely severe cyclonic storm Fani. Apart from the relief aid of Rs 3,500 towards distress assistance and purchase of polythene, the Government will also provide 50 kg rice to the affected NFSA beneficiaries.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Cyclone Fani Fani Relief operations in Odisha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LS Polls 2019: Congress candidate Nirmal Khatri talks about politics, Modi and much more..
Harmanpreet Kaur and Mithali Raj, from left to right. (File | PTI)
Women’s T20 Challenge: All you need to know about the three-team tournament
Gallery
As Aaron Ramsey bids farewell to Arsenal and English football after eight long years, here is a quick look at some other Welshmen who were popular among the British fans. (Photos | Agencies)
Ramsey, Giggs and Bale: How many other Welsh Premier League heroes can you name?
NEET UG exam is a national-level entrance exam which is conducted for admission into undergraduate medical and dental courses which are offered at medical and dental institutes approved by the Medical Council of India. (Photo | EPS)
No dupattas, no sacred threads: Intensive frisking takes centre stage yet again during NEET exam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp