Firemen step up to ease water woes of people

Asish Mehta By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Post-Fani, personnel of Odisha Fire Service are literally going through fire and water to ease the miseries of people.With water scarcity assuming alarming proportions following the monstrous cyclone, fire personnel have taken up the job to quench the thirst of people residing in the worst hit areas.Apart from removing uprooted trees from various areas to ensure hassle-free road connectivity, fire tenders are also engaged in supplying water to residents of Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Puri.

“Innovative public service. Odisha Fire Service tenders being used for water supply to the residents of Medical Basti, BJB Nagar, Bhubaneswar,” said Fire Services DG BK Sharma in a tweet on Monday. Fire tenders having capacity of 15,000 litre and 18,000 litre along with smaller vehicles have been engaged to supply water to the people.

In another tweet, Sharma said, “Fire personnel removing uprooted trees in Ghatikia to provide access to the reservoir so that water supply can resume.”With the tropical storm uprooting hundreds of trees in the State Capital and severely hindering connectivity, fire personnel have been engaged in clearing roads in various areas for the last three days. Some of the roads, which have been cleared so far by the fire personnel, are Xavier Square, Chandrasekharpur, Satya Nagar, AG Square, near Capital Hospital and Unit-I area.

Apart from clearing roads, the firemen are also assisting in restoration of uprooted electricity poles in Unit-VI area of the City. “Fire personnel restored uprooted electricity poles and wires in Unit-VI to facilitate power supply to Capital Hospital,” said Sharma. Around 26 teams of fire services have been attached to Central Electricity Supply Utility (CESU) for clearing broken trees to restore electricity.

Around 65 teams of Odisha Fire Service have been deployed in Bhubaneswar to clear the roads. The firemen are also assisting officials of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) in restoration works.