Jajpur takes up restoration on war-footing

Three days after Fani devastated a large part of the district, the administration has started restoring communication and electricity services.

A woman collecting remnants from her damaged house at Nathuabara village in Jaipur district on Monday | Akshya Rout

By Express News Service

JAIPUR: Three days after Fani devastated a large part of the district, the administration has started restoring communication and electricity services. People, who had temporarily moved to cyclone shelters, have started returning home.

However, essential services are yet to be restored. With power services completely down, people living in areas under municipal limits are struggling for water. Though the district administration is providing water in urban areas through tankers, it is inadequate to meet the demand. Moreover, with electricity yet to be restored in the district headquarters town even after three days of the cyclone, it is having its implications on water supply.

Revenue Divisional Commissioner, Central division, Anil Kumar Samal said relief work and restoration of electricity, water supply, roadways and telecommunication are being undertaken by the departments concerned on a war-footing.

Sources in the adminstration said the cyclone toll has gone up to five with the death of one more person on Monday.

The deceased have been identified as Babaji Khatua of Mukundpur under Korei block, Kalpataru Paramanik of Sujanpur, K C Ghadei of Singhpur village, Santar Gagarei of Kharadiha village under Sukinda Naupal gram panchayat and Gourang Das of Kantipur village. The district administration has confirmed that four deaths were due to Fani.

The administration has decided to provide relief to the cyclone-affected for three days while the tehsildars have been assigned to visit worst affected villages.

“Many tehsil administrations in the district have already started distributing polythene sheets among the cyclone victims,” Samal said.

