Home States Odisha

Kalinga Stadium bears cyclone brunt

Cyclone Fani, which left a trail of destruction in the Capital, did not spare the Kalinga Stadium which sustained considerable damage due to the tropical storm.

Published: 07th May 2019 07:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2019 10:41 AM   |  A+A-

Damaged gallery of Hockey stadium at Kalinga Stadium on Sunday | express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Cyclone Fani, which left a trail of destruction in the Capital, did not spare the Kalinga Stadium which sustained considerable damage due to the tropical storm.In order to assess the damage to the sporting facility, the technical committee of International Hockey Federation (FIH) is likely to visit the stadium soon. The Sports and Youth Services department has conducted an internal review regarding the damage caused by the cyclone.

The Sports department is facing an uphill task of restoring the Hockey complex of the stadium within three weeks as Odisha is set to host FIH Series Final hockey at Kalinga Stadium from June 6 to 16. The teams that are slated to participate in the tournament are expected to reach the City by May 30. Hockey India is keeping a close watch on the situation before taking any decision on shifting the venue.

Sports and Youth Services Secretary Vishal Kumar Dev said, “We are yet to hold any discussions with FIH or Hockey India on the issue. The hockey stadium has not suffered much damage and can be repaired in three weeks.” He, however, said the damage to the hockey turf needs to be assessed by the technical team of FIH.Kalinga Stadium had been renovated in December last year for the Odisha Men’s Hockey World Cup.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LS Polls 2019: Congress candidate Nirmal Khatri talks about politics, Modi and much more..
Harmanpreet Kaur and Mithali Raj, from left to right. (File | PTI)
Women’s T20 Challenge: All you need to know about the three-team tournament
Gallery
As Aaron Ramsey bids farewell to Arsenal and English football after eight long years, here is a quick look at some other Welshmen who were popular among the British fans. (Photos | Agencies)
Ramsey, Giggs and Bale: How many other Welsh Premier League heroes can you name?
NEET UG exam is a national-level entrance exam which is conducted for admission into undergraduate medical and dental courses which are offered at medical and dental institutes approved by the Medical Council of India. (Photo | EPS)
No dupattas, no sacred threads: Intensive frisking takes centre stage yet again during NEET exam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp