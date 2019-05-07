Home States Odisha

Niramaya counters fail to fulfil purpose

SAMBALPUR: Nearly four years after medicine counter was opened on the premises of  VIMSAR, Burla to provide free medicines to patients, non-availability of essential drugs and medicines has failed the Niramaya scheme.

When the scheme was launched in May 2015, the State Government had announced to provide 720 types of medicines for free under the scheme at all major government hospitals in the State. Odisha State Medical Corporation was deputed to provide medicines at these counters. In the first phase, these counters were directed to make available 570 types  of medicines but at present, the counter at VIMSAR has only 120 types of  medicines.

As a result of the shortage of Niramaya drugs, patients are forced to buy medicines from other stores outside the hospital at higher price. Located close to hospitals, private medicine stores have been directed to provide discount of 10 per cent to patients but most of the stores are not providing discount, much to the discontent of the patients. Former VIMSAR director Ashwini Pujhari had issued a notice in this regard but to no avail.

VIMSAR Superintendent Jayashree Dora assured that the matter is being discussed and action regarding availability of medicines in Niramaya counters will be taken soon.

