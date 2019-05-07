Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik seeks JEE Advanced registration date extension

By IANS

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday requested the Centre to extend the registration date of the JEE Advanced examinations by at least 10 days in the wake of cyclone Fani.

In a letter to Union Human Resources Development Minister Prakash Javadekar, Patnaik said: "As you are aware, the extremely severe cyclone FANI had hit Odisha on May 3 which disrupted mobile and data connectivity in many districts.

"Due to non-availability of Internet at many locations in Odisha after Fani, the brilliant Odia students have not been able to register their names online for the Examination."

The JEE Advanced 2019, to get admission into the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), will be held on May 29. Eligible candidates have to register their names online. The registration period started on May 3 and will end on Thursday.

IIT-Roorkee is the organising institute for the exams this year.

"In view of the disruption caused by Fani, it is necessary to extend the registration date by at least 10 days. It may be pertinent to point out that All India NEET Examination was also postponed for Odisha students, which has been already held for other states...," Patnaik added.

At least 34 people, including 21 from Puri district, have been accounted dead due to the cyclone.