Police focus on restoration

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Police on Monday conducted a meeting to review the arrangements in 11 districts which were affected by extremely severe cyclone Fani.The focus of the meeting, which was chaired by DGP Dr RP Sharma, was on the worst affected districts of Puri, Cuttack, Khurda, Jagatsinghpur and Kendrapara besides Bhubaneswar.

Discussions were held on restoration of road connectivity by NDRF and ODRAF teams, water and power supply as well as police escort during transportation of relief materials to the affected districts.

Taking note of the protests near pump houses of Public Health Engineering Organisation over non-supply of water in some areas, the DGP directed police to put in place adequate security arrangements at such establishments. Dr Sharma also instructed to deploy police personnel on the basis of law and order situation in the areas affected by the cyclone.

As the mobile services have collapsed, communication is being carried out through very high frequency (VHF) and high frequency (HF) sets of Odisha Police.The DGP instructed the cops to utilise static and manpack sets in the affected districts for uninterrupted communication.