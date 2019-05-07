Home States Odisha

Road blockade over irregularities

Uprooted trees being set afire by agitators on Cuttack-Nuagaon NH on Monday| Express

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: IRATE villagers staged road blockade at different parts of Cuttack-Nuagaon NH protesting irregularities in identification of blocks that were either partially or completely affected by cyclonic storm Fani.

According to reports, 11 lakh people of 1,308 villages under eight blocks of Jagatsinghpur have been severely affected by Fani. Villagers of many of the affected villages staged road blockade at Ankhia, Dogchia, Biridi, Pandia areas on the NH alleging that assessment of loss and identification of affected blocks is not being done properly. They alleged that although almost all the blocks of the district have been affected, officials concerned have identified four to five blocks as partially damaged and three blocks as fully damaged by Fani.

Biridi Police and Sub-Collector Mahendra Prasad Mohanty rushed to the spot and pacified the villages by assuring them to look into the issue.In another incident, women of Ward no 10 under Jagatsinghpur Municipality staged demonstration in front of the civic body office alleging non-supply of relief materials and polythene sheets.

Deputy Collector (Emergency) Kalyan Saurabha Das informed that out of eight blocks, administration has declared three blocks of Biridi, Naugaon and Raghunathpur as fully affected while Jagatsinghpur, Balikuda, Erasama, Kujang, Tirtol blocks and two municipalities of Jagatsinghpur and Paradip as partially affected by Fani.

