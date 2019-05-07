Home States Odisha

Silt chokes Kalo dam, farmers suffer

The reservoir has lost its water retention capacity because of accumulated silt

Published: 07th May 2019 07:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2019 10:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Sukant Kumar Sahu
Express News Service

BARIPADA: Farmers of Kaptipada block in Mayurbhanj district were deprived of irrigation facilities during rabi  season this year due to non-renovation of Kalo dam and its canals.They alleged that rabi crop could not be sown on several hectares of farm land due to lack of irrigation water. The dam has lost its water retention capacity because of accumulated silt and lack of maintenance. The accumulated silt blocks the flow of irrigation water from the dam, they added.

Kalo, a reservoir project over Suno river near Chhanua village in Kaptipada block, has potential to irrigate 4,904 ha covering 60 villages in kharif and 2,400 ha in rabi seasons. It is an earthen dam with a height of 20.22 metres and 2,450 metres length. Around 10 pani panchayats have been formed in its command area for smooth management of the dam. But huge deposit of silts and non-renovation of  canals have posed hurdles for supply of water to farm lands, said Mohan Das, a farmer of Podadiha panchayat.

Another farmer, Sukram Munda, said during monsoon, problems get aggravated as canals are choked and water fails to reach the tail end. Farming in the block thus gets affected every year. Crores of rupees are spent on canal renovation, but to no avail, he added.

Locals also alleged that Kushabhadra and Thakthaki rivers and Kalo dam have eroded their banks in the absence of proper embankment. Every year, farm lands and houses are submerged in rain water in Chhanua, Phulabadia, Goudagaon, Gohira, Kuagothana, Dasasahi, Machhia, Soubhagyadeipur, Baniagoan, Jhinkapada, Pedagadi, Rathipur and Patapur villages. At present, only 60 per cent lands are  irrigated under it, they said.

The project was set up in 1973. Former chief minister Biju Patnaik had laid the foundation stone for the dam at Chhanua. Some people of Jamdiha, Badakhaldi, Chaturighat, Debla and Kolialam panchayats were displaced and the project was completed in 1985. Apart from the main canal, it has 26 branch canals.
A proposal worth `one crore has been sent to the State Government for approval to carry out renovation works, said Executive Engineer of Kaptipada irrigation sub-division Gouranga Sahu.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LS Polls 2019: Congress candidate Nirmal Khatri talks about politics, Modi and much more..
Harmanpreet Kaur and Mithali Raj, from left to right. (File | PTI)
Women’s T20 Challenge: All you need to know about the three-team tournament
Gallery
As Aaron Ramsey bids farewell to Arsenal and English football after eight long years, here is a quick look at some other Welshmen who were popular among the British fans. (Photos | Agencies)
Ramsey, Giggs and Bale: How many other Welsh Premier League heroes can you name?
NEET UG exam is a national-level entrance exam which is conducted for admission into undergraduate medical and dental courses which are offered at medical and dental institutes approved by the Medical Council of India. (Photo | EPS)
No dupattas, no sacred threads: Intensive frisking takes centre stage yet again during NEET exam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp