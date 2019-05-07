Silt chokes Kalo dam, farmers suffer

Sukant Kumar Sahu By

Express News Service

BARIPADA: Farmers of Kaptipada block in Mayurbhanj district were deprived of irrigation facilities during rabi season this year due to non-renovation of Kalo dam and its canals.They alleged that rabi crop could not be sown on several hectares of farm land due to lack of irrigation water. The dam has lost its water retention capacity because of accumulated silt and lack of maintenance. The accumulated silt blocks the flow of irrigation water from the dam, they added.

Kalo, a reservoir project over Suno river near Chhanua village in Kaptipada block, has potential to irrigate 4,904 ha covering 60 villages in kharif and 2,400 ha in rabi seasons. It is an earthen dam with a height of 20.22 metres and 2,450 metres length. Around 10 pani panchayats have been formed in its command area for smooth management of the dam. But huge deposit of silts and non-renovation of canals have posed hurdles for supply of water to farm lands, said Mohan Das, a farmer of Podadiha panchayat.

Another farmer, Sukram Munda, said during monsoon, problems get aggravated as canals are choked and water fails to reach the tail end. Farming in the block thus gets affected every year. Crores of rupees are spent on canal renovation, but to no avail, he added.

Locals also alleged that Kushabhadra and Thakthaki rivers and Kalo dam have eroded their banks in the absence of proper embankment. Every year, farm lands and houses are submerged in rain water in Chhanua, Phulabadia, Goudagaon, Gohira, Kuagothana, Dasasahi, Machhia, Soubhagyadeipur, Baniagoan, Jhinkapada, Pedagadi, Rathipur and Patapur villages. At present, only 60 per cent lands are irrigated under it, they said.

The project was set up in 1973. Former chief minister Biju Patnaik had laid the foundation stone for the dam at Chhanua. Some people of Jamdiha, Badakhaldi, Chaturighat, Debla and Kolialam panchayats were displaced and the project was completed in 1985. Apart from the main canal, it has 26 branch canals.

A proposal worth `one crore has been sent to the State Government for approval to carry out renovation works, said Executive Engineer of Kaptipada irrigation sub-division Gouranga Sahu.