Vegetable prices drop post Fani

The price of fruits is, however, soaring as the demand is more and supply is less.

Published: 07th May 2019

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Unusual it may seem. Post cyclone Fani, prices of essential commodities and vegetables are either normal or have been slashed at the main markets of the Capital. Vegetables are now priced half than the usual rates for this time of the year.

According to sources in Unit-I market, potato which was priced at `22 to `30 on May 2 due to panic buying, is now being sold `18 to `20 a kilo. Onion is also priced almost the same. While the price of brinjal is `20 to `30 a kg, ladyfinger, tomato, carrot and pointed gourd are priced at `20 a kilo each. Similarly, drumstick is being sold at `30 a kilo and cauliflower `30 per piece.

In an usual situation, price of essential commodities and perishable items including vegetables skyrocket after calamities as vehicular movement is disrupted and traders face a daunting task to meet the daily requirement. Fani has been a different experience for traders, who had stocked up on vegetables and essentials going by the forecast about the extremely severe cyclone. They are now forced to clear the stock at cheaper price to avoid huge losses. “There is no power and water for the last four days. How can we stock the vegetables without power. We are forced to sell those commodities at half the usual price to clear the stock,” said a wholesale vegetable trader Jagabandhu Khuntia.

“As the forecast was for heavy rain after the cyclone, I had stocked one quintal each of tomato and brinjal besides 50 kg each of pointed gourd and ladies finger. Almost 50 per cent of the stock has perished,” said Saroj Samal, a vendor at the Unit-IX market. Meanwhile, as there is no issue of vehicular communication with the neighbouring States, vegetables are arriving regularly and suspecting black-marketing and hoarding, marketing inspectors are conducting surprise raids.

The price of fruits is, however, soaring as the demand is more and supply is less. Make-shift shops of many fruit vendors have been damaged in the cyclone. While banana is being sold `80 to `100 a dozen, apple is priced `200 a kilo.

