Vehicle-mounted mobile towers for Puri and Khurda!

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With telecom companies failing to restore telephone network in the State Capital three days after cyclone Fani hit Odisha, the Centre is exploring the possibility of deploying vehicle-mounted mobile towers to provide connectivity.

With people of Puri and Khurda districts facing insurmountable problems in communicating with the outside world and relief and restoration works getting hampered due to lack of telecommunication, the State Government has requested the Ministry of Telecommunication for deploying vehicle-mounted mobile towers in the affected areas.

The issue was discussed at a meeting of the National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) headed by Cabinet Secretary P K Sinha in New Delhi on Monday.

Continuing the coordination efforts and restoration measures in the areas affected by Fani, Sinha reviewed the situation with Chief Secretary A P Padhi through video-conferencing.

After learning from the Chief Secretary that restoration of power and telecommunication infrastructure is a major challenge before the State, Sinha stressed on restoring power on a priority basis as drinking water supply, telephone connectivity and banking operations need electricity. He directed Ministries concerned to mobilise more manpower to restore power.

The Ministry of Steel told the meeting that SAIL has dispatched about 5,500 electricity poles and another 15,000 will be supplied by May 14. Sinha suggested that mobile service operators need to operationalise their towers in coordination with the State Government.

The Ministry of Home Affairs said an assistance of `1,000 crore will be released to the State following announcement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Earlier, `341 crores had been provided to Odisha as an advance to its State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF).

The Ministry of Petroleum informed that majority of petrol and diesel retail outlets are functional and sufficient stocks of diesel and other fuels are available in Odisha. Three mobile diesel dispensers of 6,000 litre capacity each are being pressed into service.

The Finance Ministry has directed Insurance companies to settle claims expeditiously.The State Level Banking Committee has been asked to convene to coordinate all banking issues, including functioning of ATMs.

The Ministry of Railways said train services have been resumed on all the lines except Puri. The yard at Puri, which was extensively damaged, will be restored fully by May 12.