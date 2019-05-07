Water help by Indian Navy

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Indian Navy on Monday extended its support to the Fani affected people in the City by announcing to distribute at least 5,000 litres of packaged drinking water in four sectors - Infocity, Khandagiri, OUAT and in areas near Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) here.

Captain Saroj Kumar Pradhan from INS Chilika interacted with in-charge of multi-agency control room at Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation office here. Pradhan said Indian Navy has already started supplying food and drinking water in the worst-affected areas of Puri and will soon begin distributing drinking water in Bhubaneswar.