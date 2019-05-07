Home States Odisha

Water wastage continues unabated

Harendra Paik, a resident of Ambedkar Nagar, said water supply runs erratically for close to 18 hours a day.

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The soaring temperature seems to have taken a toll on water supply to residential areas. While wastage of water goes on unabated due to leaking pipes, residents here are complaining about dwindling water supply.

Ambedkar Nagar, with more than 200 households, has a number of faulty pipelines and water taps keep leaking throughout the day. There is a damaged tap in the locality with water gushing out. This has been happening for the past five months. As the residentiial area is located near the water treatment plant in Modipara, water flows at high pressure there at all times. Water keeps jetting out of the faucet less pipe continuously spilling on the to lanes.

Harendra Paik, a resident of Ambedkar Nagar, said water supply runs erratically for close to 18 hours a day. Concerned over wastage of water, Paik had on many occasions requested his neighbour to mend the tap or at least complain to the PHEO to repair the pipeline, but to no avail. While no one in the locality is bothered about the wastage of water, several residents fill their buckets from the leaking pipleline and a few others also bath and wash their clothes there.

This apart, most of the connections in the locality are illegal while several consumers, who hold legal connections, do not pay water taxes. As a result, they avoid filing a formal complaint for repair of  pipelines, sources said.

A PHEO official said they have not received any complaint regarding the pipeline and added that it will be repaired soon. However, he also admitted that the department is failing to monitor glitches in water supply and carry out regular maintenance.  A similar situation prevails in Thelkopara, Pattnaikpara and interior areas of Modipara.

Ironically, before the pipelines were laid in Ambedkar Nagar, residents were depending on hand pump. For the last few years, the hand pump has been lying defunct.

