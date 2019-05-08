386 deaths in 1999, just 3 in Fani

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: “Turn your wounds into wisdom”, famously stated by popular American television presenter Oprah Winfrey was put into practice in a far-off region of Kendrapara, thus saving many lives from the extremely severe cyclone Fani.

Learning from the tragic experience of the 1999 super cyclone when 386 people of coastal pockets died, villagers living close to the sea in the district left their homes soon after the cyclone warnings were issued and moved to the security of cyclone shelters. Around two lakh people were evacuated by May 3, when Fani made a landfall. Thus, many precious lives were saved, sub collector Kendrapara Sanjay Mishra said.

The seaside villagers of Ramanagar, Kharinashi, Batighar, Suniri, Jamboo, Badatubi, Petachela, Kansarbadasandua, Badiha, Jadupur, Tentulikandha voluntarily shifted to safer places, said Arabinda Mandal, former Sarpanch of Jamboo gram panchayat.Hundreds of trees were uprooted in the gale and scores of houses damaged, but only three persons died, he added.

“Zero Loss of Life’ was our mission and we have been successful in achieving it to a great extent. Government officials, police, panchayat body members, SHGs and others, worked actively in ensuring safety of people.

Recollecting the dark experiences of 1999, Antrayami Swain of Tentulikhola village said, “my life changed forever when my father, wife and two minor daughters died in the super cyclone. This time, however, the authorities arranged for our stay in a cyclone shelter in our village on May 2.”

Like Antrayami, a large number of seaside villagers fled to safety before Fani.