Home States Odisha

386 deaths in 1999, just 3 in Fani

Learning from the tragic experience of the 1999 super cyclone when 386 people of coastal pockets died, villagers living close to the sea in the district left their homes soon after the cyclone warning

Published: 08th May 2019 03:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2019 09:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: “Turn your wounds into wisdom”, famously stated by popular American television presenter Oprah Winfrey was put into practice in a far-off region of Kendrapara, thus saving many lives from the extremely severe cyclone Fani.

Learning from the tragic experience of the 1999 super cyclone when 386 people of coastal pockets died, villagers living close to the sea in the district left their homes soon after the cyclone warnings were issued and moved to the security of cyclone shelters. Around two lakh people were evacuated by May 3, when Fani made a landfall. Thus, many precious lives were saved, sub collector Kendrapara Sanjay Mishra said.

The seaside villagers of Ramanagar, Kharinashi, Batighar, Suniri, Jamboo,  Badatubi, Petachela, Kansarbadasandua, Badiha, Jadupur, Tentulikandha  voluntarily shifted to safer places, said Arabinda Mandal, former Sarpanch of Jamboo gram panchayat.Hundreds of trees were uprooted in the gale and scores of houses damaged, but only three persons died, he added.

“Zero Loss of Life’ was our mission and we have been successful in achieving it to a great extent. Government officials, police, panchayat body members, SHGs and others, worked actively in ensuring safety of people. 

Recollecting the dark experiences of 1999, Antrayami Swain of  Tentulikhola village said, “my life changed forever when my father, wife and two minor daughters died in the super cyclone. This time, however, the authorities arranged for our stay in a cyclone shelter in our village on May 2.”
Like Antrayami, a large number of seaside villagers fled to safety before Fani.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
People wading through flooded road in Kozhikode. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Should Kerala fear another August 2018 like deluge? Experts and CM have this to say
People purchasing gold from a jewelry store in Kerala. ( Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Here's how you can buy cheaper gold despite prices hitting new high
Security personnel stand guard as they block a road leading to the residence of Farooq Abdullah Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti during restrictions in Srinagar Thursday August 8 2019. | PTI
Kashmir clampdown: Restrictions eased for Friday prayers, security forces on high alert
Main accused in Unnao rape case BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar being shifted from Sitapur prison to appear before Delhi court on 3 August 2019 (File Photo | PTI)
Unnao rape case: Delhi court frames charges against expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
An aerial view of the flood-hit Sangli district in Maharashtra | Pti
Maharashtra Floods: Over 95,000 people evacuated from flood-hit Sangli
Latest flood situation in Karnataka's Kodagu. | Express Photo Services
Karnataka Rains: Over one lakh people evacuated from flood-hit areas
Gallery
Monsoon rains continued to batter several parts of India on 9th August 2019. Kerala is on the edge (in picture) with 22 deaths so far in rain and landslide-related incidents. Other flood-hit states include Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Andhr
IN PICS | Several dead as rains batter Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu
Dipa Karmakar is an artistic gymnast who has represented India at the 2016 Summer Olympics. He was born in Agartala in 1993. (Photo | PTI)
Happy Birthday Dipa Karmakar: Check out rare photos of India’s first woman gymnast to qualify for the Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp