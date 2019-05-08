Home States Odisha

CESU told to restore power by Friday

The power distribution utility mobilises more manpower and material for Puri
 

Published: 08th May 2019 02:59 AM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  With the gruelling heat making life miserable and water supply still not restored in several areas of Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Puri four days after cyclone Fani ravaged the coastal districts, the State Government has asked CESU to restore power by Friday evening.

After removal of debris and uprooted trees from the main thoroughfares of the Capital City, the power distribution utility claimed to have restored electricity supply in some areas of Laxmisagar, Bargarh and Bhimtangi under Bhubaneswar Electrical Division (BED), parts of Unit-9, Saheed Nagar, Janpath, OUAT, Delta, Nayapalli and Passport office by late Tuesday evening. CESU had restored power supply to Capital Hospital, AIIMS, KIMS, Biju Patnaik International Airport, railway station and water pump houses on Monday.

Power supply to the airport and Unit-6 area was made possible through the Unit-8 gas insulated sub-station (GIS) which was charged through underground cabling from Chandaka grid for the first time. “It has been targeted to supply power to major establishments of the State and Central Governments including Doordarshan and BSNL by Wednesday evening if everything goes according to plan. We are also giving priority to all private hospitals,” said Senior General Manager (HR), CESU Subrat Mishra. Around 15,000 consumers in the City are expected to get power supply by this evening, he said. 

Mishra said power supply has been restored in all 33 KV lines in the City and 11 KV lines are being test checked. Power supply to household consumers would be possible after erection of 11 KV feeder lines. Though restoration works on low transmission (LT) lines have gathered pace, CESU workers are facing problems as most of the by-lanes in the City are still to be cleared of debris and uprooted trees, he added.

Even as ODRAF and NDRF personnel have been deployed for clearing debris, the cleaning operation is not up to the mark. With patience wearing thin without water and electricity, hundreds of cyclone-affected residents of the City staged a road blockade in front of Rail Sadan on Jaydev Vihar-Nandankanan Road on the day. 

The road blockade led to disruption of traffic movement on the route, which is considered one of the busiest in the Capital. The irate locals called off their agitation after Chandrasekharpur Police intervened and assured them to look into their issues.CESU is reported to have mobilised more manpower and material for Puri, which was worst hit by the cyclone, following criticism of neglect from its residents. Energy Secretary Hemanta Sharma and several senior officers of CESU and Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Limited (OPTCL) are camping at Puri to monitor restoration operations.

