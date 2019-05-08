Clean-up work on war-footing   

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With millions of trees in the State Capital either uprooted or damaged under the impact of cyclone Fani, the Government is facing a daunting task to clear the roads in the City.National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed 420 personnel to expedite clearing of roads. As many as 13 teams comprising 30 personnel each have been pressed into service with one team reserved for emergency. Similarly, Works department has formed 29 teams to clear major roads under the jurisdiction of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Odisha Fire Service has engaged seven teams consisting of more than 150 personnel to clear uprooted trees in the Capital. Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) personnel are also assisting in work. Three teams of power utility CESU have also been deployed to restore electricity in areas under its three divisions.

On Monday, several residents of Acharya Vihar, including senior citizens, had approached Saheed Nagar police seeking their help in removing the uprooted trees. A police official said fire personnel were sent to Acharya Vihar area and the trees were cleared.BMC officials said the multi-agency control room has received over 770 complaints till Tuesday evening. On Monday, the authorities received 400 complaints about uprooted trees, 250 were related to supply of water tankers and repair of damaged electricity poles and 10 were to lift carcasses of animals killed in the cyclone.

Meanwhile, Fire personnel supplied water in Bhubaneswar and Puri on Tuesday. Water was provided to the affected people in Mahisakhala, Unit-I slum, Buddheswari Colony, Mali Sahi and near Sishu Bhawan. “Water was supplied by six tenders. Fire personnel also supplied water at three locations in Puri,” said Fire Service DG BK Sharma.Indian Navy also distributed 5,000 litre of drinking water and 1, 200 biscuit packets at Rental Colony High School and slum on the day.