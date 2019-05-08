CM lauds Collectors for Fani efforts

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday commended the work done by the outgoing Collectors of Puri, Kendrapara and Khurda districts post extremely severe cyclone Fani. The former Collectors-Dasarathi Satpathy of Kendrapara, Jyoti Prakash Das of Puri and Nirmal Chandra Mishra of Khurda met the Chief Minister at the Secretariat before taking up their new assignments.

The Chief Minister praised their work and presented them letters of commendation. He said precious lives were saved as the former Collectors evacuated lakhs of people to safer places before the cyclone hit the State. He thanked them for their sincere work and said that their role in the management of the cyclone was crucial.