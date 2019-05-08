Cyclone-hit leave for Angul, Dhenkanal  

By Express News Service

ANGUL/DHENKANAL : With restoration of power and water supply taking time in Capital City and Cuttack after cyclone Fani, people from the Twin City are leaving for Angul and Dhenkanal. While Angul was mildly affected by the cyclone with speed touching up to 100 km per hour, Dhenkanal was spared from disaster. Power and water supply were restored in Angul the next day.

Government circuit houses, corporate guest houses and all hotels at Angul and Talcher are brimming with guests from Cuttack and Bhubaneswar. The guest houses of Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL), NTPC and Nalco too are full to capacity. At the four Nalco guest houses, senior officials of the company from Bhubaneswar and other government officials have checked in.

To provide a comfortable stay for the guests, some of the hotels and families have brought generator sets on rent. Generator sets from tent houses have also been rented out to people of the Twin City, reports said.

A similar situation prevails in Dhenkanal district where families from Bhubaneswar are preferring to shift to escape the extreme heat after the cyclone.

In Dhenkanal, which has not been affected, hotels and lodges were packed with people from Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Puri and Jajpur. People have also shifted to their relatives houses in the district as there has been no disruption in water and power supply besides, mobile connectivity.On the other hand, those returning to the cities after dropping their families here are carrying mineral water in large quantities.A mineral water proprietor, Manoj Kumar Patnaik, said his unit has transported water to Bhubaneswar.

