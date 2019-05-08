Home States Odisha

Cyclone-hit leave for Angul, Dhenkanal  

With restoration of power and water supply taking time in Capital City and  Cuttack after cyclone Fani, people from the Twin City are leaving for Angul and  Dhenkanal. 

Published: 08th May 2019 03:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2019 09:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

ANGUL/DHENKANAL : With restoration of power and water supply taking time in Capital City and  Cuttack after cyclone Fani, people from the Twin City are leaving for Angul and  Dhenkanal. While Angul was mildly affected by the cyclone with speed touching up to 100 km per hour, Dhenkanal was spared from disaster. Power and water supply were  restored in Angul the next day.

Government circuit houses, corporate guest houses and all hotels at Angul and Talcher are brimming with guests from Cuttack and Bhubaneswar. The guest houses of Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL), NTPC and Nalco too are full to capacity. At the four Nalco guest houses, senior officials of the company from Bhubaneswar and other government officials have checked in. 

To provide a comfortable stay for the guests, some of the hotels and families have brought generator sets on rent. Generator sets from tent houses have also been rented out to people of the Twin City, reports said.
A similar situation prevails in Dhenkanal district where families from Bhubaneswar are preferring to shift to escape the extreme heat after the cyclone.

In Dhenkanal, which has not been affected, hotels and lodges were packed with people from Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Puri and Jajpur. People have also shifted to their relatives houses in the district as there has been no disruption in water and power supply besides, mobile connectivity.On the other hand, those returning to the cities after dropping their families here are carrying mineral water in large quantities.A mineral water proprietor, Manoj Kumar Patnaik, said his unit has transported water to Bhubaneswar.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JeM chief Masood Azhar (Express Ilustrations)
Has Masood Azhar's global terrorist tag come with a heavy price tag for India?
'Banned' Sadhvi Pragya sings bhajans as rival Digvijaya campaigns before polls in Bhopal
Gallery
The target of 132 set by the homeside wasn't a big one but once the below-par Chepauk pitch was factored in, the chasing team had its own set of challenges. IN PIC :Bat slips off the hands of CSK captain MS Dhoni as he plays a shot against Mumbai Indians.
Mumbai Indians demolish CSK at Chepauk to reach IPL 2019 summit clash
Liverpool players faced a 3-0 deficit against Barcelona from the first leg of the Champions League semifinals. They faced the great Lionel Messi, perhaps in the best form of his life. But yet, they produced one of the most stunning comebacks in Champions
Barcelona went to Anfield 'four' nothing: As it happened 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp