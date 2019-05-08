Home States Odisha

Fani fells iconic Bodhi tree

 Fani has virtually ripped off the precious green cover over the temple city and its biggest victim is the Bodhi tree on the Mahabodhi Society premises.

The uprooted Bodhi tree being inspected by the two monks on the Mahabodhi Society premises on Tuesday | Irfana

BHUBANESWAR:  Fani has virtually ripped off the precious green cover over the temple city and its biggest victim is the Bodhi tree on the Mahabodhi Society premises.The 62-year-old tree was not only a direct descendant of the original Bodhi tree at Gaya, under which Gautam Buddha attained enlightenment, it was the symbol of the glorious Buddhist heritage and culture of Odisha. The tree could not withstand the brute force of Fani and lays uprooted today.

The tree was at the centre of all rituals of Buddhism practice in the Capital City. Previously, the air around it was saturated with the scent of incense sticks and chants by monks in variable tempos. Today, everything is destroyed leaving two monks, living on the premises, worried about restoration of the site. Around 28 precious stone statues of Buddha, which adorned the tree’s base, were also damaged. 

“Strong winds uprooted the tree as if it was feather-weight. It used to shade the mediation of tourists and practitioners of Buddhism,” said 19-year-old monk from Uttar Pradesh Bhante Dhammalok, who lives on the premises with a Sri Lankan monk, P Assaji Thero.The original Bodhi tree was planted in 288 BCE at Bodh Gaya. After Buddha’s enlightenment, the tree’s seedling was taken to Sri Lanka by Emperor Ashoka’s daughter princess Sanghamitra in the third century BC.

Another seedling from the tree in Sri Lanka’s Anuradhapura was brought to Bhubaneswar. On May 13, 1957, the seedling was planted in the City by the then Prime Minister of Myanmar U Nu. A small temple was built near the tree for worshipping Lord Buddha. About 25 years back, the temple got a bigger shape at a spot, few yards from the IDCO Exihibition Ground. The temple and the area surrounding the tree were decked up with a pedestal constructed there four years ago.

