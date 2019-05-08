Home States Odisha

Five Maoist gunned down in encounter with security forces in Odisha

The Maoists fired at the SOG and DVF men after noticing them and the security personnel retaliated the fire, killing them, the official said.

Published: 08th May 2019 06:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2019 06:30 PM   |  A+A-

maoists

Image of Maoists used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

BHUBANESWAR: At least five Maoists, including three women, were gunned down in an encounter with security personnel in Koraput district of Odisha on Wednesday, a senior police officer said.

The encounter took place in a forest under Padua police station limits in the morning when personnel of the Special Operations Group (SOG) and District Voluntary Force (DVF) were conducting a combing operation in the area.

The Maoists fired at the SOG and DVF men after noticing them and the security personnel retaliated the fire, killing them, the official said.

"Of the five Maoists killed in the encounter, three were women," the ADGP (operations) R P Koche said.

The security forces began the combing operation following a tip-off that around 15 Maoists were hiding in the forest, officials said. Koraput SP K V Singh said the security personnel recovered five guns from the spot.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Maoist encounter encounter

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Give Modiji good sense', Youth Congress workers pray at a havan in Delhi
Google Pixel 3a. (Photo | EPS)
Unboxing the Google Pixel 3a and First Look
Gallery
The target of 132 set by the homeside wasn't a big one but once the below-par Chepauk pitch was factored in, the chasing team had its own set of challenges. IN PIC :Bat slips off the hands of CSK captain MS Dhoni as he plays a shot against Mumbai Indians.
Mumbai Indians demolish CSK at Chepauk to reach IPL 2019 summit clash
Liverpool players faced a 3-0 deficit against Barcelona from the first leg of the Champions League semifinals. They faced the great Lionel Messi, perhaps in the best form of his life. But yet, they produced one of the most stunning comebacks in Champions
Barcelona went to Anfield 'four' nothing: As it happened 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp