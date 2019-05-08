Five Maoist gunned down in encounter with security forces in Odisha

By PTI

BHUBANESWAR: At least five Maoists, including three women, were gunned down in an encounter with security personnel in Koraput district of Odisha on Wednesday, a senior police officer said.

The encounter took place in a forest under Padua police station limits in the morning when personnel of the Special Operations Group (SOG) and District Voluntary Force (DVF) were conducting a combing operation in the area.

The Maoists fired at the SOG and DVF men after noticing them and the security personnel retaliated the fire, killing them, the official said.

"Of the five Maoists killed in the encounter, three were women," the ADGP (operations) R P Koche said.

The security forces began the combing operation following a tip-off that around 15 Maoists were hiding in the forest, officials said. Koraput SP K V Singh said the security personnel recovered five guns from the spot.