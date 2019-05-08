Home States Odisha

Fresh cases of kidney ailments surface

A health team visited the hamlet on Tuesday and collected samples.

Published: 08th May 2019 03:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2019 09:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Amid unusually high incidents of kidney ailments in some areas of Bonai and nearby blocks in Bonai sub-division, Sundargarh district health administration has set out to detect sources of contamination.Suspecting water contamination from radioactive substance and heavy metal, the health administration is mulling conducting deep water survey after fresh allegations of kidney ailments came to light at Dhumapatla hamlet under Sarsara (S) Balang Community Health Centre.

A health team visited the hamlet on Tuesday and collected samples.Sarpanch of S Balang, Kishore Kisan, said the hamlet is inhabited by about 30 families who are dependent on two tube-wells, adding that several persons are suffering from kidney diseases and are undergoing treatment.The administration plans to rope in Geology Department of Sambalpur University to conduct deep water survey to find out if radioactive or heavy metal contamination is causing the disease.

Incidentally, growing cases of kidney incidents caught the attention of health authorities about two years back. But the exact reason is yet to be ascertained. Besides Dhumapata hamlet, Muslimpara hamlet of Bonai block and a few other areas too have several known cases of kidney disease.Sundargarh Chief District Medical and Public Health Officer (CDM-PHO) Dr Dilip Sarangi said there are 207 kidney patients in Bonai Sub-Divisional Hospital and S Balang CHC. Provisions for supply of medicines have been made at these hospitals. He advised patients to avail dialysis at Sundargarh District Headquarters Hospital instead of visiting far-flung areas. 

A team comprising officials from Burla and Cuttack visited the affected areas in Bonai block three weeks ago, but they could not zero in on the spot from where the disease originated. Dr Sarangi said extensive study is required to ascertain the reason behind the origin of the kidney disease. A couple of small areas near Rourkela too have unusually high number of kidney patients.Possibility of water contamination from some radioactive substance or heavy metal cannot be ruled out, he said. The health administration is taking all possible measures to contain the disease and help the patients, he added.

