God help Lord’s abode

Sudarsan Maharana By

Express News Service

PURI: Darkness, heaps of garbage and debris, stink and an outbreak of public health disorder looming large, Lord’s abode Puri needs serious attention. And it could not be said more emphatically.

Worst hit by cyclone Fani, a grim and chaotic situation continues to prevail in Puri four days after the calamity as State Government is busy rebuilding the Capital region. Public resentment is palpable and patience is running thin.

In many parts of the pilgrim town and Puri Sadar, relief is yet to reach and restoration still to begin. While the Government plans to supply electricity to all areas of the Capital City in next 72 hours, the ground zero continues to reel under darkness. Thousands are living in extremely miserable condition due to unavailability of power and their misery compounded by soaring mercury and humidity.

Pipe water supply has also not been restored in many localities, while prices of essential commodities are higher than normal market price. “We are still waiting in long queues to get two buckets of water from a tube-well in our area,” rues Barun Chandra Mohanty from Mundiamara lane near Gundicha Temple.

In absence of adequate manpower, the civic body and district administration continue to struggle with debris and wreckage left behind by the storm. A rising stench from the chocked drains and garbage in the surroundings of Jagannath Temple pose serious health hazards for the residents.

Locals, mostly from fishermen community at Bali Nolia street, allege that despite repeated requests, the administration has not taken any measures to clear garbage and trashes dumped in their locality. “If not removed immediately, it may lead to malaria and diarrhoea. In absence of civic action, an epidemic is waiting to happen,” said P Hari, a resident of the locality.

People of Gadikhana and Mochi Sahi slum in the area allege that relief materials and assistance are yet to reach them though most of them belong to below poverty line and are severely affected by the cyclone. Areas such Khandiabandha at Barabati Debighata are still water-logged. “Apart from the threat of water-borne diseases, there is fear of snake entering our houses. The local administration should immediately help us,” a local Asutosh urged.

The district administration, however, said restoration work is underway in full swing in the district. Around 300 quintal of relief material and 2,200 polythene sheets have already been distributed to affected people in Puri block. To carry out relief and restoration works, the Government has deployed only three NDRF and two ODRAF teams. Deputy Collector, emergency, Itishree Nayak said forces are being mobilised around the district to speed up relief and restoration works.