OIA wants restoration of power, water soon  

A delegation of the OIA led by president Abani Kanungo tried to meet the Energy department authorities but was not able to do so.

Published: 08th May 2019 03:00 AM

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  Irked by apathy of the district administration and agencies concerned towards restoration of essential services, entrepreneurs at Jagatpur Industrial Estate, the MSME hub in the State, have warned of stopping payment of bills to the Government if power and water supply is not resumed in next two days. 
The entrepreneurs under Odisha Industries Association (OIA) stated that the industrial estate was largely unharmed by cyclone Fani and required minor interventions to get it up on its feet. However, despite the power infrastructure being almost intact, no step was taken to restore electricity. 

A delegation of the OIA led by president Abani Kanungo tried to meet the Energy department authorities but was not able to do so. They were told by the officials that power resumption will take at least a fortnight. Kanungo expressed his disappointment saying, the delay would have serious consequences not only on the industrial output but also affect the livelihood of thousands of workers.

The estate houses more than 500 MSMEs with over 10,000 workers earning their livelihood from them. 
The closure of industries following Fani has already inflicted a cumulative loss of around `100 crore in the estate. Further the darkness has enhanced risk of theft and anti-social activities. The OIA has sought the intervention of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. 

