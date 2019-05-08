Police chief reviews relief, restoration works in Puri

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Police DG Dr RP Sharma on Tuesday visited Puri, which bore the brunt of extremely severe cyclonic storm Fani, and reviewed the progress of relief, restoration, communication water and electricity supply in the pilgrim town. Dr Sharma inaugurated ‘Karuna Camp’ organised by police personnel in Puri town for distribution of free cooked food to the general public. He announced that such camps will also be started in Brahmagiri, Satyabadi and Pipili from Wednesday and at each such centre, free cooked food will be provided to over 1,000 people for seven days.

The DGP directed local police and additional deployments to ensure elaborate security arrangements during transportation of relief materials from Bhubaneswar to Puri and to various other destinations. He also instructed to deploy adequate security at all relief distribution points. He warned that stringent action will be taken against anti-socials who indulge in looting of relief materials or create unnecessary disturbance during its distribution.

The DGP reviewed the post-cyclone efforts of district administration and police in all the affected blocks of Puri and instructed to make adequate security arrangements so that officers of civil departments can work without fear. He also visited the Reserve Police Line and distributed biscuits to the children of affected families. Over 250 families residing in the police colony were affected as their houses got completely damaged due to the cyclone.

Apart from reviewing post-cyclone relief efforts in Puri, the DGP also took stock of the situation in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Jagatsinghpur. He said portable inflatable emergency lighting systems are being used at major traffic posts in the Capital for smooth movement of vehicles. “Adequate security is also being provided to CESU, BMC, NDRF and ODRAF teams engaged in rehabilitation and reconstruction work in the Twin Cities,” the DGP said. Puri Collector Balwant Singh, SP Umashankar Dash, ADG (Law and Order) Sanjeeb Panda, IG (Central Range) SK Priyadarshi and officers of various line departments were present in the meeting.