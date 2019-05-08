Puri tourism takes a beating

Sudarsan Maharana By

Express News Service

PURI: Once abuzz with thousands of tourists, the famous Puri sea beach now wears a deserted look.

The extremely severe cyclonic storm Fani, which wreaked havoc in the town on May 3, has severely affected tourism industry of the temple town. The deserted Grand Road stands testimony to the fury unleashed by nature and its aftermath. Tourism and hospitality industry and the allied businesses are considered the backbone of the town’s economy. However, the storm, which hit the town at a speed of 200 kmph, has not spared any hotel or lodge on Grand Road and Sea Beach road.

Most of the sea-facing hotels have been devastated while glass doors and windows of several others across the town were shattered. With electricity and water supply yet to be restored, the scorching heat has made things worse for the hoteliers. Those coming to the town for ‘darshan’ of Lord Jagannath, are leaving the same day. Dhrub Naik, a tourist from Chhattisgarh, said he will leave the town immediately after having ‘darshan’ of the Trinity as the hotel where he and his family are staying has no water supply and food.

“We had to procure water from a bore well. Fani has destroyed everything,” he said. Busy in restoration work, most of the hotels are not keen to accommodate guests. “Most of the guest rooms of our hotel have been damaged. Besides, there is no water and electricity supply. It will take at least one month for completion of restoration work and return of normalcy,” said Prabir Ray, an employee of Hotel Sonali near the sea beach.

Ray said hotels in the town are facing losses in crores every day. Tourism department officials said Fani has badly affected the tourism and hospitality business in the district as the occupancy rate of hotels is now almost nil against 73 per cent in the corresponding period last year.

“Summer is the peak season and in May last year, a record 84,000 tourists had stayed in just 129 hotels. Puri has around 600 hotels, lodges and other temporary accommodation. Most of them are now empty and will continue to remain so till water and electricity supply is restored. The damage and loss is huge,” a Tourism department official said.