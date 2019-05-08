Cyclone Fani: Rabi crops, tourism spots suffer damage

Home States Odisha

Four days after cyclonic storm Fani devastated a large part of the district, the administration has started restoring communication and also supply of electricity and water.

A wind uprooted trees are removed from a road after Cyclone Fani made landfall in Bhubaneswar Friday. (Photo | PTI)

BALASORE: Four days after cyclonic storm Fani devastated a large part of the district, the administration has started restoring communication and also supply of electricity and water. People, who were living in cyclone shelters, have gradually started returning home. However, mobile network in Bhograi and Baliapal blocks is yet to be restored. 

Though no human casualty was reported from the district, the extremely severe cyclone caused large-scale damage to rabi crops and tourism spots. This apart,  cyclone has affected 4,192 houses and rabi crops on 2,429 hectares in 2,535 villages under 360 panchayats. Brackish water inundated farm fields affecting standing crops. As per preliminary estimate, around 18 bullocks were killed in the cyclone.

District Emergency Officer Kamalakanta Panda said Fani mayhem started in the district around 10 pm on Friday. The wind was blowing between 80 km and 120 km per hour with heavy rainfall for the entire day. A total of 967.7 mm rainfall was recorded across the district. While highest rainfall of 142 mm was recorded in Khaira block, lowest rainfall was reported from Bhograi, he added.

Panda said 2,26,851 people were shifted to safer places. Similarly, 1,092 temporary kitchens were set up to provide free cooked food to the affected people. In order to provide emergency healthcare to the affected people and domestic animals, 34 medical and 12 veterinary teams were formed. ODRAF and NDRF personnel have been engaged in restoration work.

Balasore DFO Biswaraj Panda said more than 600 tress were uprooted in Bichitrapur reserved forest of Jaleswar, Nilagiri and Chandipur. While two VHF towers in Udaypur and Soro got uprooted, forest beat and guest houses at Udaypur, Purunapani and Kaimgudi have been damaged. Steps are being taken to restore  damaged forest under the division, he added.

