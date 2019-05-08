Home States Odisha

Relief pour in for Fani-hit Odisha  

Relief and support from various quarters continued to pour in for cyclone Fani affected Odisha. 

Published: 08th May 2019 03:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2019 09:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Relief and support from various quarters continued to pour in for cyclone Fani affected Odisha. A day after five States donated `46 crore to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF), Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat committed to contribute `5 crore while Adani Ports and ICICI Bank donated `25 crore and `10 crore respectively.

In order to bolster Odisha’s rebuilding efforts, the Bank of India also contributed `25 lakh and employees of Equipage Infracore donated their day’s salary for the cause.CEO of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Karan Adani met Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and assured to extend full support to the Government’s rehabilitation efforts in the affected areas.

In addition to its contribution to the CMRF, ICICI Bank also announced a slew of measures to help its customers in the affected parts of the State. The bank will waive off penalties on late payment of EMI in May for retail loans - home, car and personal - for customers who are affected by the cyclone.

There will be no penalty for late payment of credit card dues as well as no cheque bouncing charges for the bank’s customers this month. NLC India Limited, a ‘Navratna’ CPSE, has also contributed `2 crore. CMD Rakesh Kumar handed over the cheque to Chief Minister. Meanwhile, the Union Ministry of Corporate Affairs has allowed contributions made by corporates to Odisha State Disaster Management Authority for cyclone Fani relief and restoration works to be covered under CSR activity.

