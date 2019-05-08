Home States Odisha

Result date uncertain, +2 students’ career at stake  

As a precautionary measure, the CHSE had suspended evaluation of answer sheets in 13 districts which were expected to be affected by the cyclone.

Published: 08th May 2019 03:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2019 10:04 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The fate of nearly 3.69 lakh students, who have appeared at the annual Plus II examinations 2019 conducted by the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), hangs in balance as they are unaware when will their results be published, courtesy cyclone Fani.As evaluation of answer sheets have been postponed in the districts affected by the tropical cyclone, the CHSE authorities are yet to take the final call on the date of publication of results. Earlier, it was decided to announce the Plus II Science results in the first week of May and Arts and Commerce results in the third week. 

As a precautionary measure, the CHSE had suspended evaluation of answer sheets in 13 districts which were expected to be affected by the cyclone. Since the communication network has been badly hit, the officials are unable to contact the evaluation centres to ascertain the status of evaluation.

Not only the cyclone affected districts, the CHSE is also unable to establish the contact with other districts not affected by the calamity as cellular network and internet facilities are yet to be restored in Bhubaneswar.CHSE Controller of Examination BK Sahoo said this time the council had taken extra measures to publish the results as early as possible. But Fani poured cold waters on the efforts as they were unable to coordinate with evaluators, he said.

“We are unable to connect with both offline and e-evaluation centres for the last five days. We do not know the status of evaluation of answer sheets. The districts, which are not affected, must have completed the evaluation. But we have not received the data sheets due to failure in communication system,” he said.
Sahoo, however, pleaded his inability to confirm the dates of publication of results of all three streams. 

“How can we say the date when we have no data on the evaluation? We are not even sure when the power supply and communication network will be restored,” he added.    As many as 2.35 lakh students in Arts, 99,000 in Science and around 27,200 students in Commerce have appeared at the Plus II examinations. Evaluation conducted in 58 offline and 34 online valuation centres was to be completed by May 2.

While both Class X and Class XII results of CBSE have been announced, the students under CHSE are uncertain about their result dates. The students, especially those belonging to Plus II Science stream, fear the delay in publication of results may affect their preparation for other examinations for professional courses scheduled later this month.

Meanwhile, NEET (UG) - 2019 Examination scheduled on May 5 has been postponed in Odisha on the request of State Government in the wake of Fani cyclone. Candidates will now be able to appear for the exam on May 20. Similarly, students appearing for JEE (Advanced) 2019 will get an extension of five days till May 14 for their registration.
exam process 3.69 lakh 
students appeared at exams May 2
scheduled date for completion of valuation58 
offline valuation centres34
online valuation centres13
dists where evaluation suspended

