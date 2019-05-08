Sital Sasthi preparations begin with ‘Thala Utha’ ritual  

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The ‘Thala Utha’ ritual was performed in Shiva temples in the city marking beginning of preparation for the upcoming Sital Sasthi Jatra on the occasion of Akshya Trutiya on Tuesday. The Sital Sasthi Jatra is celebrated to mark the marriage of the divinity - Lord Shiva and His consort Goddess Parvati - scheduled to be held on June 7. The ritual was performed with much fanfare in temples of Loknath Baba of Jhaduapada, Balunkeshwar Baba of Nandapada and Jageswar Baba of Mudipada besides other Shivalayas in the city.

During the ‘Thala Utha’ ceremony, a ‘puja’ is performed in the temples by priests in presence of senior members of the respective localities. The ‘Thala Utha’ ceremony also marks the beginning of fund raising for the ensuing festival with senior members of the localities visiting every household in their respective areas for collection of funds.

As per the tradition, the parents of Goddess Parvati who are entrusted with the responsibility of solemnising the marriage were also selected from among the long list of aspirants who apply in advance for the coveted role.

The significance of the festival is that human beings perform the role of parents of the Goddess Parvati.

This year, Amiya Mund and his wife Samita Mund of Jhaduapada will act as in-laws of Loknath Baba while Prakash Pandey and his wife Kadambini Acharya of Dalaipada will don the role of in-laws of Balunkeswar Baba. Likewise, Rajesh Chandra Bohidar and his wife Jagruti Bohidar of Pattnaikpada will be the in-laws of Jageswar Baba.