Five Maoists killed in Koraput encounter

By Express News Service

KORAPUT: Five Maoists including three women armed cadres were shot dead in an encounter with Special Operation Group (SOG) and District Voluntary Force (DVF) in Andhra-Odisha bordering area under Padwa police limits on Wednesday.

Koraput SP Kanwar Vishal Singh said after receiving reliable inputs about the movement of armed Maoist cadres, an operation was planned by the operational headquarters. The operation was launched by four SOG teams and one DVF team in Kitubakanti forest area of Koraput district.

During the exchange of fire between the security forces and Maoists, which lasted for about 30 minutes, five Maoists were neutralised. All the cadres were wearing olive green uniform and are suspected to be belonging to Nandapur area committee of Koraput division. All of them carried awards on their heads.

Four sophisticated weapons including two INSAS rifles and two self-rifles were recovered from the spot. After the operation, kit bags, battery chargers, solar panels and camp materials were found at the spot and seized. The combing operation in the area has been intensified.

Police sources said the identities of the killed Maoists have been established and they were reportedly involved in killing of Araku MLA Kidari Sarveswara Rao of the Telugu Desam party and former MLA of the same constituency Siveri Soma, also of the same party. The incident had occurred near Livitiput village in Dumbriguda mandal of Visakhapatnam district.

“One of the divisional committee members (DCM) killed in the encounter had played a major role in the killing of the two leaders, while one of the area committee members (ACM) neutralised during the encounter had conducted the recce near Livitiput village,” police sources said. The DCM has reportedly been identified as Rinky and ACM as Dasu.

