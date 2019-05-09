Baidyanath Misra passes away at 99

Home States Odisha

BHUBANESWAR:  Renowned economist Prof Baidyanath Misra died at his residence on Tuesday night. He was 99.  
Misra is survived by his wife Basanti Misra, daughter Bijaylaxmi and sons Basant Misra (neurosurgeon), Jayant Misra (Director of IMFA) and Sukant Misra (economist). Misra died due to old-age related problems, family sources said. 

A well-known economist Prof Misra, the former Vice-Chanellor of OUAT and Deputy Chairman of Planning Board, was also the founding director of NKC Centre for Development and Research. Misra had also served as the president of Odisha Economic Association. 
Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and many other leaders have condoled the death of the veteran economist. 

“Deeply saddened by the demise of eminent educationist and economist, Baidyanath Misra. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. May his soul rest in peace,” Patnaik tweeted. Union Minister Pradhan said Misra’s contribution to the social development in Odisha is incomparable. “I express my condolences to the family. May his soul rest in peace,” he said. 

