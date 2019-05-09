Bhubaneswar civic body faces damaged greenery challenge   

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Clearing tonnes of tree debris left behind by cyclone Fani has become a challenging task for the civic authorities of the Capital City.

Facing shortage of manpower, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) is struggling to dispose of the damaged greenery. After the cyclone-ravaged Bhubaneswar’s green cover on May 3, tonnes of debris consisting of downed trees and branches are lying on roads, office premises, residential colonies and campuses of educational institutions across the City. Fani damaged over two million trees in the Capital.

The damaged greenery has become an additional burden on the civic body which is already facing an uphill task of clearing 550 tonne of solid waste and garbage generated in the City every day. While the BMC and private sanitation agencies like PMR, Jagruti and Lion are engaged in clearing the mess, the State Government has also deployed teams of Public Works department, NDRF, ODRAF and Fire Service to assist in the clean-up exercise.

Truckloads of debris are being transported from temporary transition stations to Bhuasuni, the designated waste dump yard of the City. BMC authorities said in order to facilitate collection and transportation of the vegetative debris from Wards to temporary transition centres, private sanitation agencies have been asked to increase their manpower.

“Currently, the civic body has deployed 445 sanitation workers in 10 Wards while the private agencies have deployed 2,306 staff in 57 Wards. Besides, 516 vehicles have been deployed for sanitation work in the entire City,” a BMC official said.

This apart, the Engineering wing of BMC has also deployed 25 Hyva trucks, 16 JCBs and 30 tractors to clean up the debris in 10 most affected Wards, the official added.