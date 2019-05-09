Home States Odisha

Civil society groups plan Fani relief  

Published: 09th May 2019 10:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2019 12:30 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Civil society groups in the State have joined hands to strengthen and accelerate relief and rehabilitation efforts for victims of cyclone Fani, which hit Odisha on May 3.
A meeting was convened by over 30 organisations here to assess the impact of the cyclone and prepare a united action plan, both in terms of short term measures and long-term policy interventions. The meeting, attended by citizens and disaster management experts, proposed a five-point policy action plan for the Government. 

The plan included easing procurement norms to prevent distress sale of crop, providing temporary relief against repayment of loans, expanding coverage of MGNREGA, clearance of debris and other works relating to restoration of rural infrastructure. The plan also called for close monitoring to ensure that there is no discrimination in distribution of relief.

The civil society organisations suggested the Government to explore provisions in law to provide temporary relief against repayment of loans, especially those availed from micro-finance institutions. It was also suggested that authorities should explore ways to make wage payments under MGNREGA in cash as several bank branches in the affected areas will take time to become fully operational. During the meeting, former Information Commissioner and co-founder of Centre for Youth and Social Development Jagadanand said a calamity of such severity requires the Government, private sector and the civil society groups to come together to ensure restoration of normal life and livelihood systems of the poor on a war footing.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Give Modiji good sense', Youth Congress workers pray at a havan in Delhi
Google Pixel 3a. (Photo | EPS)
Unboxing the Google Pixel 3a and First Look
Gallery
The target of 132 set by the homeside wasn't a big one but once the below-par Chepauk pitch was factored in, the chasing team had its own set of challenges. IN PIC :Bat slips off the hands of CSK captain MS Dhoni as he plays a shot against Mumbai Indians.
Mumbai Indians demolish CSK at Chepauk to reach IPL 2019 summit clash
Liverpool players faced a 3-0 deficit against Barcelona from the first leg of the Champions League semifinals. They faced the great Lionel Messi, perhaps in the best form of his life. But yet, they produced one of the most stunning comebacks in Champions
Barcelona went to Anfield 'four' nothing: As it happened 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp