Civil society groups plan Fani relief  

BHUBANESWAR: Civil society groups in the State have joined hands to strengthen and accelerate relief and rehabilitation efforts for victims of cyclone Fani, which hit Odisha on May 3.

A meeting was convened by over 30 organisations here to assess the impact of the cyclone and prepare a united action plan, both in terms of short term measures and long-term policy interventions. The meeting, attended by citizens and disaster management experts, proposed a five-point policy action plan for the Government.

The plan included easing procurement norms to prevent distress sale of crop, providing temporary relief against repayment of loans, expanding coverage of MGNREGA, clearance of debris and other works relating to restoration of rural infrastructure. The plan also called for close monitoring to ensure that there is no discrimination in distribution of relief.

The civil society organisations suggested the Government to explore provisions in law to provide temporary relief against repayment of loans, especially those availed from micro-finance institutions. It was also suggested that authorities should explore ways to make wage payments under MGNREGA in cash as several bank branches in the affected areas will take time to become fully operational. During the meeting, former Information Commissioner and co-founder of Centre for Youth and Social Development Jagadanand said a calamity of such severity requires the Government, private sector and the civil society groups to come together to ensure restoration of normal life and livelihood systems of the poor on a war footing.