Cyclone Fani leaves a trail of destruction in three premier educational institutes

Officials have assessed the collective loss of Rs 150 crore in Odisha's KIIT, KIMS, KISS.

Published: 09th May 2019 12:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2019 12:44 PM   |  A+A-

KIIT

A view of Kalinga institute of industrial technology (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Cyclone Fani caused extensive damage to campuses of KIIT, KIMS and KISS.
KIIT officials said damage suffered by the three campuses is around Ra 150 crore.
Not just infrastructure, but the green cover was also destroyed by the cyclone. Lakhs of trees that were planted over the years have been uprooted.

Broken solar panels on KIIT
premises

KIIT, KIMS and KISS were some of the most beautiful campuses in the State as well as in the country. The cyclone, however, has left a trail of destruction in these campuses and has also damaged their architecturally advanced buildings. The library of KISS has also been severely damaged.

However, no student of any of these institutions was affected by Fani due to timely precautionary measures, said founder Dr Achyuta Samanta. He said post cyclone, hostels and offices are being supplied power through generators. Samanta is personally meeting the students and guardians to enquire about their well being.

Officials said restoration and cleaning work on the campuses started immediately after the cyclone and it will be completed within a week. Samanta thanked staff of these campuses for serving the institution in the difficult time.

Cyclone fani Odisha campuses KIIT KIMS KISS

