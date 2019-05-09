Cyclone Fani: Odisha Chief Secretary gets NHRC notice over relief supply

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Wednesday directed Odisha Government to take immediate steps to redress the grievance of people in cyclone Fani affected districts.

Taking suo motu cognizance of media reports that people are facing hardship as relief material is not reaching them in some parts of Puri and Khurda districts, the apex human rights panel asked the Chief Secretary to submit his response to the Commission within six weeks.

Thousands of cyclone affected people reportedly struggling to get food and water took to the streets on Tuesday to express resentment over short supply of relief materials. The police had to intervene to disperse the protesters.

The NHRC observed that though the State administration, in collaboration with Central agencies and NGOs, is trying to deal with the situation, but there seems to be a necessity to identify areas which require immediate relief and rehabilitation.

“The Commission understands the difficulties being faced by residents of the affected areas. Accordingly, a notice has been issued to the Chief Secretary to look into the allegations and take immediate steps to redress the grievance of the general public,” a statement issued by the NHRC said.

The cyclone-hit residents were angry with the Government’s move to provide additional 50 kg of rice and `2,000 only to family members who are covered under the ‘Food Safety Programme’ in Puri and Khurda districts. Has the cyclone not affected people who do not have ration cards? questioned people.

Even as the State Government claimed that cooked food is being provided to people who are staying in shelter homes and community kitchens have been opened in most of the slum areas, hundreds of residents of Binova Nagar slum area in Puri had staged protest by blocking the roads.

“The office of Puri Collector also witnessed chaos as 30 women picketed near the main gate stating that relief material has not reached their colony Jagannath Basti which is only four km away from the office,” the Commission said quoting media reports.