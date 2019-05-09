Debjharan renovation yet to be taken up  

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Work on developing Debjharan waterfall into an eco-tourism spot is yet to begin even 10 months after the proposal got the administrative nod. Delay in getting fund from the State Government has halted the project.

Sources said the Forest department had submitted a proposal to the Government for development of Debjharan in Jujumura block at an estimated cost of `94 lakh. The Government approved the project in June last year and asked the Forest department to execute the work.

The proposed beautification and developmental works include construction of a floating jetty, nature’s trail, watch tower, pathway to waterfall, eco-tourism cell and installation of 40 dustbins. Moreover, there was also a proposal to provide boating facility at the reservoir in Debjharan, two check gates at Talijharan village and another at parking place, signage, pindi to sell forest produces and other materials at the spot.

Located around 30 km away from the city, Debjharan is nestled amidst canopy of green inside deep forest under Sambalpur Forest Division. Debjharan water is also being utilised for Minor Irrigation Project (MIP). The reservoir was developed after completion of the MIP.

Apart from visitors, the spot attracts a large number of picnickers across the State during November-January. Debjharan currently witnesses a footfall of more than 30,000 tourists annually. The Forest department has also planned to provide capacity building training to members of Vana Samrakshana Samiti (VSS) so that they would manage the spot after completion of the developmental works.

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Sanjit Kumar said the State Government has approved fund for Debjharan. Some amount has already been transferred to the Collector’s office and work on the project will begin after model code of conduct is lifted, he added.