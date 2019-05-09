Home States Odisha

Debjharan renovation yet to be taken up  

The proposed beautification and developmental works include construction of a floating jetty, nature’s trail, watch tower, pathway to waterfall, eco-tourism cell and installation of 40 dustbins.

Published: 09th May 2019 12:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2019 12:54 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Work on developing Debjharan waterfall into an eco-tourism spot is yet to begin even 10 months after the proposal got the administrative nod. Delay in getting fund from the State Government has halted the project. 
Sources said the Forest department had submitted a proposal to the Government for development of Debjharan in Jujumura block at an estimated cost of `94 lakh. The Government approved the project in June last year and asked the Forest department to execute the work.

The proposed beautification and developmental works include construction of a floating jetty, nature’s trail, watch tower, pathway to waterfall, eco-tourism cell and installation of 40 dustbins. Moreover, there was also a proposal to provide boating facility at the reservoir in Debjharan, two check gates at Talijharan village and another at parking place, signage, pindi to sell forest produces and other materials  at the spot. 
Located around 30 km away from the city, Debjharan is nestled amidst canopy of green inside deep forest under Sambalpur Forest Division. Debjharan water is also being utilised for Minor Irrigation Project (MIP). The reservoir was developed after completion of the MIP.

Apart from visitors, the spot attracts a large number of picnickers across the State during November-January. Debjharan currently witnesses a footfall of more than 30,000 tourists annually. The Forest department has also planned to provide capacity building training to members of Vana Samrakshana Samiti (VSS) so that they would manage the spot after completion of the developmental works. 
Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Sanjit Kumar said the State Government has approved fund for Debjharan. Some amount has already been transferred to the Collector’s office and work on the project will begin after model code of conduct is lifted, he added. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Debjharan renovation Debjharan waterfall

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Give Modiji good sense', Youth Congress workers pray at a havan in Delhi
Google Pixel 3a. (Photo | EPS)
Unboxing the Google Pixel 3a and First Look
Gallery
The target of 132 set by the homeside wasn't a big one but once the below-par Chepauk pitch was factored in, the chasing team had its own set of challenges. IN PIC :Bat slips off the hands of CSK captain MS Dhoni as he plays a shot against Mumbai Indians.
Mumbai Indians demolish CSK at Chepauk to reach IPL 2019 summit clash
Liverpool players faced a 3-0 deficit against Barcelona from the first leg of the Champions League semifinals. They faced the great Lionel Messi, perhaps in the best form of his life. But yet, they produced one of the most stunning comebacks in Champions
Barcelona went to Anfield 'four' nothing: As it happened 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp