Home States Odisha

Post-Cyclone Fani, Odisha fishermen pin hope on government help for survival

Fishermen said the Government should announce compensation as per the market price of fishing nets and boats.

Published: 09th May 2019 10:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2019 12:32 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

PARADIP: Saroj Mandal, a fisherman of Paradip is a worried man. His boat was completely damaged under the impact of cyclonic storm Fani but the district administration has so far provided him Rs 9,500 for his damaged fishing net.

Suba Rao, another fisherman, also lost his fishing boat to the cyclonic storm. He had recently purchased one by taking loan from a private money lender. Unsure about means to repay the loan, Rao is awaiting Government help. Both Saroj and Suba have no money to rebuild their boats or procure new ones.
Hundreds of fishermen like them have suffered damages of boat and fishing nets due to the cyclonic storm in both Jagatsinghpur and Kendrapara districts. Three boats sunk in the Bay of Bengal after Fani hit the coastal districts. 

According to official reports, there are 78,358 fishermen in Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur districts. While Kendrapara accounts for 40,373 fishermen, Jagatsinghpur including Paradip houses 37,948 fishermen. These fishermen have 630 trawls, 795 motorised boats and 317 country boats.

With normalcy returning to both the districts, the fishermen are turning out to be the most severely affected population affected by Fani. Fishermen said the Government should announce compensation as per the market price of fishing nets and boats. While fishing nets cost `3 lakh to `5 lakh, the government has a provision of providing `9,500 for completely damaged boats and `2,500 for partially damaged boats. Similarly, motor boats cost nearly `10 lakh. They said the government’s compensation will be of little help to recover from the disaster.

Assistant Director of Fisheries (Marine) Manas Ranjan Sahoo said a joint verification is underway by Revenue and Fisheries departments for assessment of loss of boats and nets of fishermen. In the preliminary report, it was found out that about 50 boats have been damaged in Fani. They will be compensated as per the Government’s relief code.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Cyclone Fani Odisha fishermen

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Give Modiji good sense', Youth Congress workers pray at a havan in Delhi
Google Pixel 3a. (Photo | EPS)
Unboxing the Google Pixel 3a and First Look
Gallery
The target of 132 set by the homeside wasn't a big one but once the below-par Chepauk pitch was factored in, the chasing team had its own set of challenges. IN PIC :Bat slips off the hands of CSK captain MS Dhoni as he plays a shot against Mumbai Indians.
Mumbai Indians demolish CSK at Chepauk to reach IPL 2019 summit clash
Liverpool players faced a 3-0 deficit against Barcelona from the first leg of the Champions League semifinals. They faced the great Lionel Messi, perhaps in the best form of his life. But yet, they produced one of the most stunning comebacks in Champions
Barcelona went to Anfield 'four' nothing: As it happened 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp