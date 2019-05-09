Post-Cyclone Fani, Odisha fishermen pin hope on government help for survival

By Express News Service

PARADIP: Saroj Mandal, a fisherman of Paradip is a worried man. His boat was completely damaged under the impact of cyclonic storm Fani but the district administration has so far provided him Rs 9,500 for his damaged fishing net.

Suba Rao, another fisherman, also lost his fishing boat to the cyclonic storm. He had recently purchased one by taking loan from a private money lender. Unsure about means to repay the loan, Rao is awaiting Government help. Both Saroj and Suba have no money to rebuild their boats or procure new ones.

Hundreds of fishermen like them have suffered damages of boat and fishing nets due to the cyclonic storm in both Jagatsinghpur and Kendrapara districts. Three boats sunk in the Bay of Bengal after Fani hit the coastal districts.

According to official reports, there are 78,358 fishermen in Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur districts. While Kendrapara accounts for 40,373 fishermen, Jagatsinghpur including Paradip houses 37,948 fishermen. These fishermen have 630 trawls, 795 motorised boats and 317 country boats.

With normalcy returning to both the districts, the fishermen are turning out to be the most severely affected population affected by Fani. Fishermen said the Government should announce compensation as per the market price of fishing nets and boats. While fishing nets cost `3 lakh to `5 lakh, the government has a provision of providing `9,500 for completely damaged boats and `2,500 for partially damaged boats. Similarly, motor boats cost nearly `10 lakh. They said the government’s compensation will be of little help to recover from the disaster.

Assistant Director of Fisheries (Marine) Manas Ranjan Sahoo said a joint verification is underway by Revenue and Fisheries departments for assessment of loss of boats and nets of fishermen. In the preliminary report, it was found out that about 50 boats have been damaged in Fani. They will be compensated as per the Government’s relief code.