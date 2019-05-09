Home States Odisha

Jeypore district of Odisha sizzles at 41

Markets in Jeypore, Kotpad, Borrigumma, Kundra and Boipariguda pockets recorded a low turnout.

JEYPORE: Intense heat has made life miserable in Jeypore region for the last two days. Breaking all past records, mercury shot up to 41 degree Celsius on Wednesday, the highest so far for the season in the region. In the last week of April, temperature in Jeypore shot up to 40 degree Celsius for the first time for the month in the last five years.

Known for its pleasant climate, the extreme heat forced people indoors and roads linking to Jeypore wore a deserted look well before noon. Markets in Jeypore, Kotpad, Borrigumma, Kundra and Boipariguda pockets recorded a low turnout.

The government offices, banking organisations and private agencies too recorded thin attendance.
On the other hand, there is some relief for people living in the hills of Koraput sub-division where the temperature hovered around 38 degrees during the day time and light rains cooled down the evenings.

