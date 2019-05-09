Home States Odisha

L&T begins road repair  

Published: 09th May 2019 10:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2019 12:30 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: IN view of inconvenience caused to commuters, Larsen and Toubro (L&T), executing the under-ground Integrated Sewerage System (ISS) here, has started restoration of road work on a war-footing from Tuesday.  

The move came after the local authorities of L&T were apprised about the inconveniences faced by the commuters due to digging up of roads across the city for laying of sewerage lines. 
L&T spokesperson Amrendra Swain said for implementation of the mega project, some inconveniences were caused to the commuters and the L&T has taken up road restoration work on a war-footing. The L&T authorities are taking adequate measures to complete the work without causing difficulties to the public, he added.

He said efforts of L&T have been appreciated by the nodal agency Odisha Water Supply and Sewerage Board (OWSSB) and reiterated L&T’s commitment to complete the remaining portion of the project adhering to the stipulated time frame.

Congress leader Biren Senapati, who had threatened agitation, welcomed the prompt action of L&T. He said locals are cooperating in implementation of the project and hoped the L&T would complete the ongoing work on 125 km stretch at the earliest.

