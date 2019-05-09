May 12 date for normal power in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as the municipal administration is yet to clear debris and uprooted trees from residential areas of the Capital City five days after cyclone Fani hit Odisha, the State Government on Wednesday asserted to restore power supply to 80 per cent consumers by May 10.

“If things go as per plan, normalcy in power restoration is likely to be completed by May 12,” Information and Public Relations Secretary Sanjay Singh told reporters here.

Singh said power restoration work in Puri district has picked up after induction of additional skilled manpower from neighbouring States of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and West Bengal. In the first phase, consumers of Puri town will get electricity in Grand Road (Badadanda) area on May 12, he said.

Puri district has suffered maximum damage in the cyclone and power supply system has completely collapsed following extensive damage to all the three grid sub-stations in the pilgrim town. Two grid substations at Samagra (220 KV) and Samuka (132 KV) as well as the 132/33 KV Puri grid at Talabani are severely damaged. While the sub-stations at Samgra and Talabani need major repair, the one at Samuka will be reconstructed as it is beyond repair, sources in Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Limited (OPTCL) said.

The cyclonic storm has also damaged numerous electricity towers, four 220 KV grids at Chandaka and Bidanasi and four 132 KV grids at Puri, Nimapara, Mancheswar and Ransinghpur. The four circuit transmission lines between Mendhasal and Chandaka grid sub-stations were snapped after a 400 KV transmission tower of the Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) fell on the extra high tension lines of OPTCL near Jatni.

While normalcy to Chandaka grid, the power lifeline of the State Capital, has been restored, the PGCIL put an emergency restoration system (ERS) to restore uninterrupted power supply in the the 400 KV Duburi-Pandiabil transmission system which is linked to Mendhasal grid.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan visited the site to take stock of the ongoing restoration of the power grid that was damaged in the cyclone. Pradhan posted a series of tweets via his official Twitter handle where he noted that an Emergency Restoration System (ERS) tower is being erected to restore uninterrupted power supply.

He commended the PGCIL officials for the difficult work they have been doing in harsh conditions.