Social security net eludes workers  

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Though hundreds of labourers migrate from outside Odisha to earn a livelihood in the city, these daily wagers are not able to claim social security benefits under various Government schemes.

Being a developing city, Sambalpur is attracting workers mostly from Bihar and West Bengal to work as masons or labourers at different construction sites. Sources said Sambalpur has nearly 53,736 construction labourers, including 428 local workers.

Even though the State Government has formed Odisha Building and Other Construction Workers’ Welfare Board (OBOCWWB) to register these unorganised labourers, including construction workers, they are yet to be brought under various Government schemes.

Under OBOCWWB, a primary scheme entitles every construction worker with a financial assistance of `4,000 each year to buy tools. But no one has availed the benefit in the last one year. While another scheme provides `1,000 for buying safety gears like shoes, helmet and gloves, construction workers have not availed it since 2016. This apart, there are several other schemes which provide financial assistance to their family for marriage, education, shelter, health as well as pension and insurance benefits. But most of them are deprived of these benefits due to lack of awareness.

Rajkumar Ram, a mason from Muzaffarpur who migrated to Sambalpur in 2011, said he has been working relentlessly to support his family there. He continues to be unaware of the schemes for which he is eligible. Ram is yet to be registered as a worker in District Labour Office. As he sends all his earnings to his family, his financial condition has remained unchanged over the years. He is neither insured nor provided with safety schemes by his employer. His fellow mates are also facing a similar plight.

District Labour Officer Sumitra Majhi said social security and financial benefits are not applicable for migrant labourers. It is available only for local labourers. But the assistance for safety gears and tools can be availed if the worker has a labour identity card issued by the labour office in their State, she added.

Govt measures

`4,000 for buying necessary tools

`1,000 for safety gears

Financial assistance for marriage, education and health

53,736 total construction workers

428 local labourers