Home States Odisha

Sports complex to come up at Jujumura   

Published: 09th May 2019 10:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2019 12:30 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The Sports and Youth Services department, which has proposed to lay only hockey astro turf at Jujumura, has revised its plan and will develop a sports complex there. The proposed complex will accommodate the hockey astro turf. It will be developed at Jujumura High School Ground, spread over an area of 4.69 acre.

District Sports Officer Upendra Satpathy said the complex will house hockey astro turf, badminton court and volleyball, kabaddi and kho kho grounds besides gallery and a hostel.

Tender for the sports complex has already been completed. A Bhubansewar-based company has been selected to execute the work at an estimated cost of `seven crore. Work will begin after the model code of conduct is lifted, he said.

Satpathy said the astro turf, which was removed from pitch-I of the hockey complex at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, has already been brought to Jujumura.
It will be laid over a rubber base placed on concrete structure, he added.

Youths residing in tribal-dominated Jujumura, Jamankira, Naktideul, Rairakhol, Kuchinda and Bamra blocks are inclined towards hockey. However, hockey talent in the district has failed to excel due to lack of infrastructure. Satpathy said  U-17 boys and girls hockey teams of the district had performed well in the Tribal Sports Competition held last year. Both the teams entered the final. But they failed to perform in the final as it was played on astro turf, he said.

There are many hockey talents in the six blocks of the district and the hockey astro turf will help them hone their skill. Moreover, those who are interested in  badminton, volleyball, kabaddi and kho kho will be benefited after the sports complex comes up. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Give Modiji good sense', Youth Congress workers pray at a havan in Delhi
Google Pixel 3a. (Photo | EPS)
Unboxing the Google Pixel 3a and First Look
Gallery
The target of 132 set by the homeside wasn't a big one but once the below-par Chepauk pitch was factored in, the chasing team had its own set of challenges. IN PIC :Bat slips off the hands of CSK captain MS Dhoni as he plays a shot against Mumbai Indians.
Mumbai Indians demolish CSK at Chepauk to reach IPL 2019 summit clash
Liverpool players faced a 3-0 deficit against Barcelona from the first leg of the Champions League semifinals. They faced the great Lionel Messi, perhaps in the best form of his life. But yet, they produced one of the most stunning comebacks in Champions
Barcelona went to Anfield 'four' nothing: As it happened 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp